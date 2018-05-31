Evergy Set to Join S&P 500; Navient and Integra Lifesciences Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ambac Financial Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Evergy operates as an electric utility company. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Electric Utilities Sub-Industry index.

Navient provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Consumer Finance Sub-Industry index.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments. Headquartered in Plainsboro, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Ambac Financial Group provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Property & Casualty Insurance Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – JUNE 5, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Evergy (renamed

from Westar

Energy) Utilities Electric Utilities DELETED Navient Financials Consumer Finance





S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 5, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Navient Financials Consumer Finance

Integra Lifesciences

Holdings Health Care Health Care Equipment DELETED Westar Energy Utilities Electric Utilities

Great Plains Energy Utilities Electric Utilities





S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 5, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Ambac Financial

Group Financials Property & Casualty Insurance DELETED Integra

Lifesciences

Holdings Health Care Health Care Equipment

