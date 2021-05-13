EverHive Named to Inc. Magazine 2021 List of Best Workplaces

"We are honored to be a company that creates a culture where our passion translates into higher client satisfaction." Tweet this

In this year's survey, an average of just 86% of employees surveyed shared that they felt engaged by their work. By contrast, 99.1% of EverHive employees reported being engaged by their work. When asked to describe the company, the words EverHive employees chose most often were "collaborative and exciting."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees as part of its 2021 Best list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

EverHive is one of the few companies in the world to provide a holistic and truly vendor-neutral approach to optimizing contingent workforce management programs. EverHive is currently the only company offering a Hybrid MSP model. As vanguards of the global workforce, EverHive empower its clients to gain a competitive edge through strategic, efficient, and effective solutions that evolve and grow with the business. EverHive's custom contingent workforce management solutions are used around the world by industries across the business sphere from financial services to entertainment, technology, consumer goods, aerospace, and video games. EverHive is a proud supporter of diversity and inclusion and is an MBE certified company and winner of the "All Money Is Green" award that recognizes minority-owned companies that have done the most work with other MBE firms. To learn more, visit everhive.com.

