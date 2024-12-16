Everhome Suites Continues to Demonstrate Strong Growth with Key New Openings in North Carolina and Wyoming and a Groundbreaking in Tennessee

All three hotels were developed in collaboration with Highside Companies . Choice Hotels and Highside Companies have four Everhome Suites open and 13 under construction as collaborators. "Based on the operations results we've seen, we are thrilled to add more Everhome Suites hotels to our portfolio," said Justin Roberts, CEO, Highside Companies. "We appreciate our strong relationship with Choice and the dedicated attention and support we've received. We look forward to the continued expansion of our collaboration in extended stay hospitality.

"The addition of these new properties underscores the strength of our extended stay portfolio, of our Everhome Suites new construction brand, and our commitment to supporting owners in meeting the growing demand for this segment," said Ron Burgett, Senior Vice President, Extended Stay Development, Choice Hotels. "These properties reflect our exceptional collaboration with Highside Companies and our shared dedication to providing high-quality extended stay accommodations."

The hotel details are as follows:

Everhome Suites Fayetteville is located at 1720 Convoy Lane and has 114 rooms. Strategically situated near the intersection of Highway 24 and I-295, and the closest hotel to the main entrance of Fort Liberty, the property meets market demand and serves Fayetteville , a growing hub for defense, industrial, and healthcare sectors.

is located at 1720 Convoy Lane and has 114 rooms. Strategically situated near the intersection of Highway 24 and I-295, and the closest hotel to the main entrance of Fort Liberty, the property meets market demand and serves , a growing hub for defense, industrial, and healthcare sectors. Everhome Suites Cheyenne is located at 1628 W Lincolnway and has 114 rooms. Cheyenne, the capital and most populous city of Wyoming , is a growing hub for defense, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, and the property is situated in a mixed-use development close to Francis Warren Air Force Base, major advanced manufacturing employers, and medical facilities such as Cheyenne Regional Hospital and Cheyenne VA Medical Center.

is located at 1628 W Lincolnway and has 114 rooms. Cheyenne, the capital and most populous city of , is a growing hub for defense, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, and the property is situated in a mixed-use development close to Francis Warren Air Force Base, major advanced manufacturing employers, and medical facilities such as Cheyenne Regional Hospital and Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Everhome Suites Clarksville is located at 1142 Stacy Johnson Boulevard and will have 115 rooms. The property serves Clarksville , known for its strong industrial base and thriving local economy. Clarksville is home to over 50 manufacturing facilities, Austin Peay State University , and Fort Campbell . The hotel is expected to open in the spring of 2026.

"Our new Everhome Suites properties in Clarksville, Cheyenne, and Fayetteville highlight our commitment to meeting the unique needs of extended stay guests across key regions," said Matt McElhare, Vice President and Lead for Extended Stay Brands, Choice Hotels. "From military personnel to project workforce and healthcare professionals, these properties are thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming and comfortable experience for a diverse mix of visitors, ensuring they have everything they need to feel at home during their stay."

Everhome Suites offers the comforts of home along with many other convenient amenities, including:

Every room has a fully equipped kitchen with full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop, microwave, flatware, cookware and plenty of counter space

Spa-style bathrooms with high-quality fixtures

Large closets and additional open and closed storage

Select number of premium one-bedroom suites that feature in-room washer and dryer

Locally inspired touches including artwork, food and beverage offerings in the Homebase Market, and a signature mural at the main entrance

Weekly housekeeping

Free WiFi

Pet-friendly options

Contemporary multipurpose lobby

Communal outdoor amenity area with barbeque grills, firepits, and green spaces; pools at select locations

24/7 self-serve, tech-enabled Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries

24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment, including Peloton bikes

24/7 guest laundry facilities

Choice offers dedicated tools and resources focused on the extended stay segment, including Choice Maps, a platform that analyzes proprietary data through AI and best-in-class data science tools to identify markets and sites with the highest demand potential. Additionally, Choice has a dedicated extended stay sales, revenue management, marketing, and brand development and operations teams to support owners.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers owners a suite of cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform and the choiceADVANTAGE property management system to help owners effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory.

Everhome Suites®: Closer to Home

The Everhome Suites brand provides a Closer to Home™ experience that enables guests to live life on their terms during longer-term stays. The newly constructed midscale hotels are designed to help extended stay guests maintain routine on the road with apartment-style suites featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and customizable "me" spaces, including movable workstations, full-size closets and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The one to watch in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 635,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

About Highside Companies

Founded in 2019, Highside Companies is a Denver-based real estate company, with nearly $875 million in active projects across the U.S. and Canada. Under the direction of a leadership team with more than a century of combined experience in every aspect of the commercial real estate lifecycle, Highside offers best-in-class investment, investment management, and development solutions across multiple asset classes. For more information, visit www.highsidecompanies.com.

