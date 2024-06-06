Everhome Suites Expands Presence in the Northeast with Three New Groundbreakings in New Hampshire, New Jersey, and New York

"With three new properties breaking ground in key high-barrier-to-entry Northeast markets, Choice is continuing its leadership and growth in extended stay," said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for Extended Stay Brands, Choice Hotels. "With four Everhome Suites open, over 60 in development, 20 under construction, and more than 10 expected to open within the next year, Choice has first mover advantage with a proven track record of success. Our leadership is made possible by Choice's dedicated team of nearly 70 extended stay experts, in collaboration with our outstanding group of developers like Highside Companies."

"We are excited about our ongoing collaborations with Choice, which include thirteen Everhome Suites currently under development, with more on the horizon," said Justin Roberts, CEO of Highside Companies.

The hotel details are as follows:

Everhome Suites Portsmouth at 2109 Woodbury Ave, along NH-16, will have 106 rooms. Portsmouth, New Hampshire , is home to major manufacturing facilities, including Cole Haan , Sig Sauer, SubCom, Lonza Biologics, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, which employs over 9,000 officers/civilians and supports the Navy's nuclear submarines and Coast Guard ships. The hotel is also conveniently close to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Portsmouth International Airport. The hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2025.

Everhome Suites offers the comforts of home along with many other convenient amenities, including:

Every room has a fully equipped kitchen with full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop, microwave, flatware, cookware and plenty of counter space

Spa-style bathrooms with high-quality fixtures

Large closets and additional open and closed storage

Select number of premium one-bedroom suites that feature in-room washer and dryer

Locally inspired touches including artwork, food and beverage offerings in the HomeBase Market, and a signature mural at the main entrance

Weekly housekeeping

Free WiFi

Pet-friendly options

Contemporary multipurpose lobby

Communal outdoor amenity area with barbeque grills, firepits, and green spaces; pools at select locations

24/7 self-serve, tech-enabled Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries

24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment, including Peloton bikes

24/7 guest laundry facilities

Everhome Suites participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at nearly 7,500 hotels across 22 brands located in 45 countries and territories worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform and the choiceADVANTAGE property management system to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/everhome-suites .

The Everhome Suites brand provides a Closer to Home™ experience that enables guests to live life on their terms during longer-term stays. The new construction midscale hotels are designed to help extended stay guests maintain routine on the road with spacious suites with long stay amenities featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, and customizable "me" spaces, including movable workstations, full-size closets, and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories.

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing.

