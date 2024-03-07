Everhome Suites Makes its Debut on the East Coast with Opening in Newnan, GA, Continuing the Brand's Growth

"When Everhome first launched in January 2022, it was the first new midscale extended stay brand to come onto the scene in nearly a decade. We purposefully designed the brand with input from our biggest WoodSpring owners and developers to drive high performance," said Matt McElhare, vice president for extended stay brands at Choice Hotels. "Now, our developers are recognizing the complementary opportunity, pairing Everhome and WoodSpring on a shared site, which enables them to appeal to a wide range of extended stay guests. Everhome Newnan is our first of six shared site projects planned across the country."

The current demand for purpose-built extended stay products is twice the supply, and the category continues to garner attention as one of the hottest in the hospitality industry. With its complementary dual-site strategy, Choice expects guest demand for Everhome to come from a higher portion of discretionary leisure travelers, traveling healthcare workers, hospital patients, and IT and skilled workers who prefer higher-end amenities. For the economy WoodSpring brand, Choice expects guest demand to continue to come from blue-collar business travelers such as construction crews and others.

"We decided to build an Everhome next to our WoodSpring based on the latter's strong performance, way ahead of our initial projections, and because there is a ton of demand in the Newnan market," said Turnstone Group CEO Chip Johnson. "We are bullish in this environment based on the performance, the lean operating model, the fantastic Choice Hotels team, and the extended stay category's resiliency. We look forward to adding more of Choice's extended stay brands to our portfolio."

Everhome Suites is attractive to guests with its spacious suites with long-stay amenities featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, and customizable spaces, including movable workstations, full-size closets, and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated outdoor and public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options.

Situated at 67 Diplomat Parkway in Newnan, GA, the four-story, 115-room hotel offers the comforts of home along with many other convenient amenities, including:

Fully equipped kitchen with full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop, microwave, flatware, cookware and plenty of counter space

Spa-style bathrooms with high-quality fixtures

Large closets and additional open and closed storage

Pet-friendly

Free WiFi

Contemporary multipurpose lobby and outdoor amenity areas

24/7 self-serve, tech-enabled Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries

24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment

24/7 guest laundry facilities

Everhome Suites participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay which can be redeemed for reward nights at more than 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform and the choiceADVANTAGE property management system to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/everhome-suites .

Everhome Suites®: Closer to Home The Everhome Suites brand provides a Closer to Home™ experience that enables guests to live life on their terms during longer-term stays. The new construction midscale hotels are designed to help extended stay guests maintain routine on the road with spacious suites with long stay amenities featuring fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, and customizable "me" spaces, including movable workstations, full-size closets, and additional storage. Everhome Suites properties have modern and sophisticated public spaces, 24/7 fitness centers with Peloton bikes, guest laundry facilities, free Wi-Fi, and self-service marketplaces with a variety of fresh and frozen meal and grocery options. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites .

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

