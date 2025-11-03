Everi and Vegas Golden Knights Launch "VGKPay" Mobile Wallet to Enhance Fan Experience

VGK Mobile App Includes Updated Home Page and Additional Features to Engage Fans

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi, an IGT brand, today announced the launch of the Vegas Golden Knights' ("VGK") fan mobile wallet, VGKPay, developed with Everi and accessible through the team's mobile app. VGKPay, presented by America First Credit Union, is a centralized payment system integrated into the official Vegas Golden Knights mobile app that allows fans to quickly and easily pay for concessions and merchandise at T-Mobile Arena and at The Arsenal team store in City National Arena.

VGKPay users can store credit and debit cards on file and earn rewards in the wallet — Fortress Funds — via their spend at concession and retail locations. Fans can also view their order history and rewards balance within the wallet and easily bundle their discounts and payment methods via the wallet's "scan and pay" feature.

The updated VGK mobile app is available in the App Store and Google Play. Utilizing Everi's dynamic BeOn™ Venue technology, the redesigned app includes a new home page layout with easy-to-find news, highlights, and press conference clips. In addition, the new home page incorporates a standings widget that helps track the team's in-division performance throughout the season, a new team leaders widget featuring top scorers and goalie stats, an enhanced game tracker for live in-game stats, and the ability for more customized messages to VGK fans.

John Penhollow, President of Business Operations for the Vegas Golden Knights, said: "Several enhancements have been introduced to our mobile app, highlighted by the all-new VGKPay feature. With VGKPay, Golden Knights fans will receive discounts, earn valuable rewards, and enjoy a faster and more convenient checkout process throughout T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal. This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving and evolving the overall guest experience while recognizing and rewarding our most loyal fans."

Darren Simmons, IGT CEO FinTech, said: "Everi and the Vegas Golden Knights remain dedicated to engaging fans by seamlessly delivering bespoke opportunities to those at T-Mobile Arena and anyone watching games from home. Mobile app users expect that world-class in-arena experience to extend to their personal devices, wherever they are."

The VGK mobile app's new wallet features are available ahead of the team's Nov. 4 home matchup with the Detroit Red Wings. To learn more about VGKPay, please visit this link.

About IGT

IGT is a leading global provider of gaming, digital and financial technology solutions, formed through the combination of International Game Technology PLC's Gaming & Digital Business and Everi Holdings Inc. IGT's offering spans gaming machines, game content and systems, iGaming, sports betting, cash access, loyalty and player engagement solutions, enabling it to deliver integrated, customer-centric experiences across land-based and digital environments. Organized into Gaming, Digital and FinTech business units, IGT drives innovation, efficiency and value for casino, digital and hospitality operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

About the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X , Instagram and TikTok.

