Proven Gaming Executive to Lead IGT's Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT announced today that Hector Fernandez has officially joined the Company, as previously communicated.

Fernandez brings a strong track record of success in gaming and technology to his role at IGT, having most recently served as CEO of one of IGT's global competitors. Over the course of his career, Fernandez has been recognized for his leadership role in strategic initiatives that propelled market share, revenue growth and increased profitability. He is based in Las Vegas, home of IGT's global headquarters.

IGT Ushers in New Era of Leadership with Incoming CEO Hector Fernandez

"I'm honored and excited to lead IGT into its next chapter," said Hector Fernandez. "This is a company with strong talent, deep industry relationships, and significant potential. As we bring together the legacy IGT and Everi teams, in partnership with Apollo, we have an opportunity to evolve how we operate, innovate, and deliver for our customers. I'm looking forward to working with our teams around the world to define what's next for IGT."

"Led by Hector and a talented team of leaders from across the legacy IGT Gaming & Digital and Everi businesses, as well as key new hires from inside and outside the industry, we believe the combined enterprise will accelerate growth, enhance product and content innovation, and become an even stronger partner to its customers," said Daniel Cohen, Partner at Apollo and Chair of IGT's Board of Directors. "Hector shares our commitment to fostering a high-performing, people-first culture, and we are confident he will lead this team to new heights."

IGT also announced today that Nick Khin, who had previously served as interim enterprise CEO and CEO of the Gaming business unit, will be stepping down from his position with the company and transitioning into a role as a strategic advisor to the senior leadership team and board of directors.

"Nick has contributed greatly to IGT's progress over the past twelve years," said Fernandez. "His leadership through this transition period has been invaluable to the organization, and I want to thank him for his dedication and impact. We appreciate his continued guidance as we move into this next chapter."

Fernandez will assume the role of CEO of the combined enterprise and oversee the Gaming business unit following receipt of regulatory approvals. IGT's Digital business unit will continue to be led by Gil Rotem and IGT's FinTech business unit will continue to be led by Darren Simmons.

