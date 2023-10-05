EVERI DIGITAL TO DEBUT JINZI ROULETTE™ AND BLACKJACK BONUS ACES JACKPOT™, COMPANY'S FIRST ONLINE TABLE GAMES, AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2023

Popular Premium Land-Based Titles Debut for Online Players

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Digital, the online gaming business of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, will highlight its commitment to provide EVERIthing™ casino and venue operators need to engage patrons by debuting its first-ever online table games, new online titles derived from its premium land-based library, and a perceived skill game, along with the introduction of Video King™ into the Everi Digital portfolio at the 23rd annual Global Gaming Expo (G2E®), October 9-12, 2023 (Booth #1150).

At G2E 2023, Everi Digital will launch Jinzi Roulette™, a first-of-its-kind Chinese zodiac-based, 13-space mini-roulette game

Everi Digital will launch its first two online table games at G2E 2023, Jinzi Roulette™, a first-of-its-kind Chinese zodiac-based, 13-space mini-roulette game and Blackjack Bonus Aces Jackpot™, a multi-hand blackjack game with a progressive buy-in.

In addition, Discovery Channel's Shark Week™ Jaws of Steel® makes its online slot debut at G2E 2023, with the same adrenaline-pumping features players love in the land-based version. Other new Everi Digital premium slot themes on display will include Wicked Wheel Panda™, featuring the player-favorite wheel and progressive pick bonuses with random multipliers and nudges. PowerShot Prosperity™, a 40-line, five-reel game, will also make its online debut, offering players conditional wilds, alternate reels, and symbol-triggered progressives.

"The launch of our first table games for iGaming players, alongside several new digital titles based on some of our most popular premium land-based themes, reinforces Everi's commitment to deliver exciting gaming entertainment experiences to players EVERIwhere they are," said Tim Richards, Everi's Executive Vice President, Strategy and Digital Gaming. "Everi Digital consistently provides innovative online content informed by the proven performance of our land-based titles, driving the continued growth trajectory of our iGaming business."

At G2E 2023, Everi will also launch the celestial-based Stellar Bounties™, part of a new genre of perceived skill games that fit the industry trend of experiential themes.

Everi Digital's compelling game catalog now consists of over 70 distinct titles with a footprint spanning North America. The company is now featured in over 80 real-money online casinos and over 40 social casinos worldwide. Everi Digital's entire portfolio of iGaming content is housed and delivered via the proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server.

Everi's display of digital offerings at G2E 2023 will also include games and other offerings from Video King, a provider of integrated electronic bingo gaming tablets, video gaming content, instant win games, and systems. The Company acquired certain of Video King's assets in April, bringing to Everi licenses in approximately 60 jurisdictions and an expected expansion of the addressable market for Everi's player-popular digital gaming content.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

