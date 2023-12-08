EVERI EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, MICHAEL RUMBOLZ, ELECTED AMERICAN GAMING ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN

News provided by

Everi Holdings Inc.

08 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, congratulates The Company's Executive Chairman of the Board, Michael Rumbolz, on his election to Chairman of the Board of the American Gaming Association ("AGA").

Rumbolz's two-year term as AGA Chairman begins January 2024, while he will continue in his current capacity at Everi. He succeeds Hard Rock International Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO, Jim Allen, who has served as AGA chairman since January 2022. Rumbolz served as Everi CEO from May 2016 until April 2022, while also holding the title of President in his first four years as CEO. He has worked for the Company in various capacities since 2005, following the Company's acquisition of Cash Systems, Inc., where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Starting as a busboy up to the C-suite, Rumbolz's career spans all levels and aspects of the gaming industry with experience that encompasses gaming equipment manufacturing and distribution; hotel and casino operations; casino FinTech; digital gaming; and gaming legislation and regulation. Rumbolz also previously served as Member and Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and Chief Deputy Attorney General of Nevada.

"Mike has had a tremendous influence in building Everi into what it is today, and we are thrilled that he has been chosen as the next Chairman of the AGA," said Everi CEO Randy Taylor. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mike as the Executive Chairman at Everi, and I am confident that he will be successful in this additional role as the Chairman of the AGA as he helps to guide the continuing development and growth of the U.S. gaming industry". 

"I am grateful for the opportunity to help shape gaming's future as the AGA's next chair," Rumbolz said. "From stopping illegal gambling to further evolving responsible gambling, the AGA is tackling transformational issues, and I am eager to build on the progress made during Jim's tenure."

About Everi
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com.  

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter:  https://twitter.com/everi_inc  
LinkedIn:  https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi  
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/  
Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc  

Contacts: 
Everi Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing 
(702) 556-7133 or [email protected] 

Mike Young
Corporate Communications
(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]  

Everi Investor Relations
Jennifer Hills
VP, Investor Relations  
(908) 723-5841 or [email protected]  

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

EVERI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

EVERI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided an...
EVERI TO REPORT 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 8 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

EVERI TO REPORT 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 8 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2023 third quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, November...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.