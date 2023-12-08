EVERI EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, MICHAEL RUMBOLZ, ELECTED AMERICAN GAMING ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, congratulates The Company's Executive Chairman of the Board, Michael Rumbolz, on his election to Chairman of the Board of the American Gaming Association ("AGA").

Rumbolz's two-year term as AGA Chairman begins January 2024, while he will continue in his current capacity at Everi. He succeeds Hard Rock International Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO, Jim Allen, who has served as AGA chairman since January 2022. Rumbolz served as Everi CEO from May 2016 until April 2022, while also holding the title of President in his first four years as CEO. He has worked for the Company in various capacities since 2005, following the Company's acquisition of Cash Systems, Inc., where he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Starting as a busboy up to the C-suite, Rumbolz's career spans all levels and aspects of the gaming industry with experience that encompasses gaming equipment manufacturing and distribution; hotel and casino operations; casino FinTech; digital gaming; and gaming legislation and regulation. Rumbolz also previously served as Member and Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and Chief Deputy Attorney General of Nevada.

"Mike has had a tremendous influence in building Everi into what it is today, and we are thrilled that he has been chosen as the next Chairman of the AGA," said Everi CEO Randy Taylor. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mike as the Executive Chairman at Everi, and I am confident that he will be successful in this additional role as the Chairman of the AGA as he helps to guide the continuing development and growth of the U.S. gaming industry".

"I am grateful for the opportunity to help shape gaming's future as the AGA's next chair," Rumbolz said. "From stopping illegal gambling to further evolving responsible gambling, the AGA is tackling transformational issues, and I am eager to build on the progress made during Jim's tenure."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com .

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young

Corporate Communications

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

Everi Investor Relations

Jennifer Hills

VP, Investor Relations

(908) 723-5841 or [email protected]

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.