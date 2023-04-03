EVERI LAUNCHES NEW DYNASTY VUE CABINET AT YAAMAVA' RESORT & CASINO

Represents First Installation of Video Cabinet Featuring Unique Custom Display

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced the first installation of the company's new Dynasty Vue™ cabinet at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Highland, Calif.

The stunning Dynasty Vue is Everi's first form factor in its new Dynasty family of game cabinets. Dynasty Vue provides sightlines comparable to a dual-screen cabinet but features a custom display that enables Everi's designers to create game mechanics players would typically experience on a portrait cabinet, all with the functionality and integrated base of a slant top. This innovative form factor features a uniquely shaped main game display and an integrated 27-inch top box with distinctive dual-banded lighting integrated with gameplay for maximum attract value.

This first deployment of Dynasty Vue showcases the Combo Cash™ Series , featuring two distinct base themes – Rockin' Reels™ and Secret Treasures™. Both themes introduce COMBO CA$H, a fun, new twist on the player-favorite Win What You See® feature, which was made popular by Everi's award-winning stepper games Cash Machine® and Gold Standard Jackpots®. In Combo Cash, players landing a "$" symbol in the base games will unlock the "COMBO CA$H" feature, which spins to award big prizes up to $20,500.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Yaamava' to introduce a new era in Everi's hardware evolution," said Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader at Everi. "Their players will be the first to experience the cabinet's immersive feel, coupled with our new Vue-exclusive game content."

"We are excited to be the first casino in the country to offer Everi's newest video cabinet," said Kenji Hall, Chief Operation Officer of Gaming at Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "With more than 7,000 slots, Yaamava' is known for bringing the most popular, cutting-edge games to our guests to deliver a premium gaming experience and the Combo Cash Series on Dynasty Vue enables us to do just that."

Launch Activity

Everi will host an on-property ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, April 4, with Yaamava' and Everi leadership, along with The Money Man® – Everi's iconic brand ambassador – who will hand out game-branded t-shirts to players in attendance. Invited guests will have chance to play the Combo Cash Series on the Dynasty Vue cabinet with complimentary slot pulls.

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Yaamava'

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only Forbes Travel Guide Four- and Five-Star-rated top entertainment destination in the Inland Empire (IE), featuring a 17-floor hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star rated spa and salon, and a state-of-the-art theater. Located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles in Highland, CA, the Casino has more than 7,000 slots , five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including the IE's premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall . The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook . Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

