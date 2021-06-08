Everi Launches New Monsterverse Wide-area Progressive, Featuring Kong and Godzilla, at San Manuel Casino

Bigger than any single monster, Legendary's Monsterverse is an expansive story universe of multi-layered experiences centering around humanity's battle to survive in a world that is under siege by a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island , 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters , and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong , Monsterverse films have accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office.

Now, the two most beloved Titans, Kong and Godzilla, as well as other iconic kaiju monsters, are showcased in San Manuel Casino's newest gaming offerings, which also features the "Monster Bet", daring players to bet big to play four arrays at once. MonsterVerse™ is the latest series on Everi's Empire DCX™ premium cabinet, complete with dual-curved 43-inch monitors with integrated edge lighting, a 4K display providing an immersive player experience, enhanced game-controlled lighting, premium 4.1 surround sound, and convenient mobile device charging ports.

"San Manuel Casino is a great partner for the launch of our newest WAP game in Southern California which extends the breadth of our high-performing premium games portfolio in this market," said Dean Ehrlich, Everi Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader. "MonsterVerse™ continues to deliver the elevated, engaging gaming experience for players our premium games on the Empire DCX™ are known for while providing our customers with an attractive return on their investment."

Located just 60 minutes outside of Los Angeles, San Manuel Casino is a thrilling world of gaming. The addition of the first-to-market MonsterVerse™ enhances a leading gaming destination in Southern California, which features two stories of mechanical reels, video reels, video keno, in-house progressive jackpots, wide-area and Mystery Jackpots, and Wide-Area progressive (multi-casino) jackpot machines. San Manuel Casino recently hosted the Ultimate Titan Showdown, a slot pull tournament in celebration of the MonsterVerse™ launch.

"The summer is known for blockbuster premieres and so is San Manuel Casino," said Peter Arceo, San Manuel Casino General Manager. "Creating innovative experiences for our guests is the foundation of our success and will remain a focus with our upcoming expansion and beyond."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to be the industry leader by reimagining the gaming experience. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About San Manuel Casino

San Manuel Casino is Southern California's one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. San Manuel Casino guests enjoy the most slots on the West Coast, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, live entertainment, sumptuous dining and a generous player's reward program. Since 1986, players have received over $2 billion in cash, prizes and giveaways, making any visit to San Manuel an exciting and memorable experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Legendary Entertainment's Monsterverse

Legendary's Monsterverse is a shared universe that has revitalized the legends behind the world's most respected and fearsome monsters. This new mythology follows the heroic efforts of cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla and genre favorite Kong. These iconic titans will collide with a menagerie of allies and foes including classic beasts such as Mothra, Rodan, and the fierce, three-headed King Ghidorah, as well as those yet to be discovered. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.

