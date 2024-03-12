Everlight Solar Wins Comparably’s 2024 Best Company Outlook Award

VERONA, Wis., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar has been awarded the Best Company Outlook award by Comparably. Every year Comparably gathers data from diverse workplace environments and organizations to present awards, as judged by the individuals who understand their companies best – their employees.

This recognition embodies the company's staff members' belief in their mission, excitement about working each day, and willingness to recommend Everlight Solar as a workplace of choice to their friends. In an anonymous survey, one team member shared, "It makes me happy to hop on my computer and know that I'm helping our customers and helping the planet. It makes me happy how focused we are on getting our customers solar QUICK. I know every day I come to work, I'm making a difference." Everlight Solar believes a positive work environment is about empowering its staff, fostering a sense of belonging, and cultivating a culture of continuous growth and development.

The Best Company Outlook award marks the fourteenth recognition Everlight Solar has received from Comparably, amongst Best CEO, Best Career Growth, and Best Company Culture, all received in 2023 alone. Everlight Solar also received this recognition in 2022 and 2023, making this the third time they have received this award.

This recognition wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of every member of the Everlight Solar team. From their skilled technicians and electricians to their customer service representatives and administrative staff, each individual contributes to the vibrant tapestry of the company culture. Winning Comparably's Best Company Outlook Award reaffirms that Everlight Solar is not just a company but a family united by a shared vision of a sustainable future.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

