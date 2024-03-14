VERONA, Wis., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is thrilled to be recognized once again by Comparably, this time for the 2024 Best Sales Team award. Comparably, a leading workplace culture platform annually analyzes data from various companies to celebrate industry standouts.

This prestigious Best Sales Team award marks their fifteenth honor from Comparably, solidifying Everlight's commitment to excellence. Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2024 Best Sales Team Award

The Best Sales Team is derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees in sales departments who anonymously rated their employers. Numbers don't just drive the sales team; they're fueled by a shared passion for helping as many homeowners as possible realize the dream of going solar so they can save money by owning their power while also cleaning up the environment.

A sales team member shared, "There's no greater reward than seeing the look on a customer's face when they realize the positive impact they're making by going solar." This quote perfectly embodies the spirit that led Everlight's sales team to be recognized. Their dedication extends beyond simply closing deals; it's about empowering customers to make a positive impact and contribute to a sustainable future.

This prestigious Best Sales Team award marks their fifteenth honor from Comparably, solidifying Everlight's commitment to excellence. Discover Everlight Solar's previous achievements here. Each award marks a significant milestone, a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit of the company's exceptional team.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

