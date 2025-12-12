Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's Best Compensation Award for 2025

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar announces its recognition with Comparably's 2025 Best Compensation Award. This distinction reflects their ongoing commitment to offering competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and long-term opportunities for growth and advancement.

At Everlight Solar, compensation is understood to be more than a paycheck—it represents how deeply the company values the people who make its mission possible. Through benefits, performance-driven incentives, and a focus on professional development, Everlight Solar ensures that team members feel rewarded.

Everlight Solar wins Comparably's Best Company Compensation Award.

Staff feedback plays a crucial role in earning this award, and one staff member shared their experience with Everlight Solar's long-term incentive program: "I really love the Everlight long-term incentive program! It's so cool how we get to be so involved with Everlight on a deeper level, and the execs were beyond generous with the package they chose, and making sure we're really getting awarded for the company's growth."

Comparably's Best Compensation Award is especially meaningful because it is based on direct staff insights, offering a clear reflection of the positive feelings team members have across the organization.

As Everlight Solar continues to grow, the company remains focused on investing in its people, knowing that a strong, supported team is the foundation for delivering exceptional service to customers and communities.

Want to be a part of an award-winning team? Explore Everlight's open roles and apply today.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

