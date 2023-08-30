Evernorth Care Group Expands Care to More Seniors in Arizona

Devoted Health's Medicare Advantage members now have in-network access to Evernorth Care Group's premier physicians and health services

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernorth Care Group's premier, nationally recognized medical services are now available in-network to Devoted Health's 13,000 Medicare Advantage (MA) members in Arizona. Devoted Health MA members can use Evernorth Care Group's primary, specialty and virtual care services at its 20 health care centers across the Valley, as well as its onsite pharmacies, laboratory, vision and hearing centers, urgent care locations and outpatient surgery center.

"Evernorth Care Group is committed to providing high-quality, personalized care to improve the health and vitality of those we serve," said Jeff Holt, president and general manager, Evernorth Care Group. "The opportunity to serve Devoted Health's members is a privilege. Each person's care journey is highly personal, and our unique care model provides patients with a coordinated team of health care professionals to provide better health outcomes and a positive care experience."

Devoted Health is one of the fastest growing MA providers in the region and earned a four-star rating for its MA health plans in the greater Phoenix area. Health plans with four- and five-star ratings meet criteria for delivering high-quality care to members.

"We are excited to collaborate with Evernorth Care Group to deliver great care to communities in Arizona," said Keith Dines, market president for Devoted Health. "Our mission is to improve the health and lives of American seniors by treating each and every member like they are family. We are confident that together, we can improve the health of the communities we serve."

Evernorth Care Group has provided health care services in the Valley for more than 50 years and has a 96 percent patient satisfaction rating for quality care and exceptional service. Its open model allows the medical services group to partner with a variety of health plans to expand quality care to more people.

About Evernorth Care Group:

Evernorth Care Group, the medical practice division of Cigna HealthCare of Arizona, Inc. is a premier multi-specialty group practice that is nationally recognized for providing high-quality, personalized primary, specialty, virtual, and urgent care to people through all ages and stages of their health journey. The group has been caring for generations of individuals and families in Arizona for more than 50 years. With 20 health care centers located throughout metropolitan Phoenix, four urgent care centers and virtual care appointments, care is conveniently available when and where it's needed. The majority of health care centers are equipped with several medical services under one roof, so patients can see their doctor, fill prescriptions and have lab work done all at one location. Behavioral health services, dermatology, imaging, vision and hearing services are also offered at select locations, as well as an outpatient surgery center. The medical group is home to 1,200 health care professionals and provides services to nearly 100,000 patients. For more information, visit EvernorthCareGroup.com .

