Evernow Launches Free Vaginal Estrogen with Multi-Month Memberships

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernow , a leading digital concierge health platform, is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative to improve access to essential health care for women over 40: ongoing free, FDA-approved prescription vaginal estradiol with any multi-month membership. This initiative aims to address the stigma and barriers associated with genitourinary symptoms of menopause (GSM), providing women with the therapeutic and preventative care they need.

"We believe every woman should feel empowered in navigating her menopause journey with access to the best possible care and treatments," said Dr. Alicia Jackson, CEO & Founder of Evernow. "One of the greatest opportunities for impact is helping women address GSM – vaginal dryness, frequent UTIs, painful sex, bladder issues, and more. Nearly 85% of women report these symptoms, which start for many as early as their 40s. Yet, many suffer in silence due to shame, miseducation, and lack of access to proper treatment. It's time to make vaginal care as accessible and affordable as basic skin care!"

Unlike hot flashes, GSM is a chronic, progressive condition affecting 50%-90% of postmenopausal women. It has profound consequences for women's short- and long-term health and quality of life, yet less than 25% of women discuss their symptoms with their provider, let alone receive treatment. These GSM symptoms that are otherwise preventable on vaginal estrogen therapy, pose a major burden on the US healthcare system – with UTI's, for example, accounting for 7 million yearly hospital visits and costing at least $1.6 billion annually.

Why Vaginal Estrogen Matters

Vaginal estrogen is an FDA-approved, bioidentical treatment that helps prevent, relieve, and reverse GSM symptoms.

Its low-dose formula is safe for almost everyone, including those with a history of blood clots or cancer, and can be used in combination with hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

It significantly improves the quality of life by addressing symptoms often ignored or stigmatized.

"From a clinical standpoint, there is no human with a vagina on the planet for whom vaginal estradiol is contraindicated!" said Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, a board certified OB-GYN, menopause and integrative medicine expert. "This is such huge news! GSM affects millions and negatively impacts not only quality of life, but also healthspan and lifespan, costing the healthcare system billions of dollars. Access to this inexpensive and incredibly impactful remedy is nothing short of revolutionary!"

Access to vaginal estrogen has been challenging for many women due to cost and miseducation. Many private companies charge excessive amounts for this generic treatment, making it widely inaccessible. And, despite its safety as a localized, low-dose treatment, the FDA's class-level black box warning on all estrogens continues to create barriers to access. Relative to the broad-based access of erectile dysfunction medications, vaginal estrogen serves as another example of gaps in the equity of sexual healthcare.

In response to these challenges, Evernow is offering free vaginal estradiol cream with a multi-month membership. This initiative underscores Evernow's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare for women over 40 by providing personalized, evidence-based, and longitudinal care to address menopause and improve long-term health outcomes.

