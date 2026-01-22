EverPeak Insurance signals national growth with naming of industry veteran Kathy Kranz as President; unveils new leadership structure

Backed by a 100-year legacy of Pinnacol Assurance, EverPeak pledges to be hardest-working solution for workers' comp market

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverPeak™ Insurance , a leading national workers' compensation solution, today announced the creation of a unified leadership team, headed by insurance veteran Kathy Kranz . This new leadership structure brings together elite talent from Attune Insurance and Method Insurance, creating a powerhouse of technical agility and specialized knowledge. This alignment is designed to accelerate EverPeak's mission to be the hardest-working insurance partner for independent agents and their small- to mid-sized business clients across the country.

As EverPeak continues its rapid national expansion to meet the needs of businesses and their employees, the unified team will focus on integrating advanced technology with deep human expertise to solve the industry's most persistent challenges: accessibility for hard-to-place risks and the administrative burden of traditional workers' comp.

"As we scale nationally, our priority is to be the most valued and trusted partner for businesses and stakeholders alike," said Kathy Kranz, President of EverPeak. "This leadership team combines the best of our organizations to deliver effortless ease for small businesses and human expertise for more complex risks. We are dedicated to providing a tailored experience that lives up to the standard of being the hardest-working insurance in the industry."

Backed by a legacy of financial strength and innovation

Kranz brings a proven track record of driving financial performance and strategic growth to EverPeak. During her long tenure as CFO of Pinnacol Assurance, she led the organization to double its surplus and earn a spot on the Ward's 50 lists of top-performing insurance companies in the nation for eight consecutive years. Kranz's financial stewardship secured Pinnacol an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best and returned $415 million in general dividends to members. Kranz was also a 2023 DigIn Women in Insurance Leadership honoree, a 2018 Business Insurance Woman to Watch, and a Colorado Titan 100. Kranz served on the board of the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts and Mile High United Way.

The new EverPeak Insurance leadership team was created from the unification of Method, Attune and EverPeak. In the coming months, EverPeak will unveil digital tools more broadly that further demonstrate its ability to navigate a modern, dispersed economy.

About EverPeak Insurance

EverPeak Insurance is a workers' compensation insurance solution offering comprehensive coverage and market-leading service for businesses across the United States. With an approach to care based on Pinnacol Assurance's 100+ years of industry-leading underwriting, claims and risk management experience, we cover the hardest-working businesses because we work hard, too. EverPeak Insurance offers skilled protection for businesses with the toughest risks and partners with insurance agents who strive to offer the best protection to those businesses that need it most. Learn more at everpeak.com .

