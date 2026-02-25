Full year 2026 revenue surpasses $3.6 billion, representing growth of 16% year-over-year

Delivers over $1 Billion in Q4 revenue, representing growth of 20% year-over-year

Q4 remaining performance obligations (RPO) growth of over 40% year-over-year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpure (NYSE: PSTG), the company revolutionizing storage and data management, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 ended February 1, 2026.

"Everpure delivered an outstanding fourth quarter, achieving our first billion-dollar revenue quarter and capping off a strong fiscal year," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO of Everpure. "These results prove our impact in modernizing data storage. Our new name 'Everpure' represents the next step in our mission—enabling our customers to better manage and utilize their global data in the AI era."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights

Q4 revenue $1.1 billion, up 20% year-over-year

Full-year revenue $3.7 billion, up 16% year-over-year

Q4 subscription services revenue $440 million, up 14% year-over-year

Full-year subscription services revenue $1.7 billion, up 15% year-over-year

Q4 subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.9 billion, up 16% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $3.7 billion, up 40% year-over-year

Q4 GAAP gross margin 69.9%; non-GAAP gross margin 71.4%

Full-year GAAP gross margin 70.4%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.1%

Q4 GAAP operating income $87 million; non-GAAP operating income $226 million

Full-year GAAP operating income $115 million; non-GAAP operating income $635 million

Q4 GAAP operating margin 8.2%; non-GAAP operating margin 21.3%

Full-year GAAP operating margin 3.1%; non-GAAP operating margin 17.3%

Q4 operating cash flow $268 million; free cash flow $201 million

Full-year operating cash flow $880 million; free cash flow $616 million

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion

Returned approximately $127 million and $343 million in Q4 and FY26, respectively, to stockholders through share repurchases of 1.7 million shares and 5.6 million shares, respectively.

"In the fourth quarter, we generated record revenue and operating profit, exceeding the high end of our guidance," said Everpure CFO Tarek Robbiati. "We are entering FY27 with strong momentum as demand for our Everpure solutions across the Enterprise and Hyperscaler sectors remains robust. We are proactively navigating the global imbalances in the supply chain and are confident in our ability to deliver on our priorities this year."

Q4 and Full Year Company Highlights

Powering Data Management at Scale

Introduced the Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC), an industry-changing architecture that allows organizations to centrally manage a virtualized cloud of data with unified control - spanning on-premises, public cloud, and hybrid - enabling intelligent, autonomous data management and governance across the entire environment.

Expanded EDC into the public cloud with Everpure Cloud Azure Native, developed jointly with Microsoft – the industry's first fully managed, enterprise-grade block volume as a service.

Delivered an intelligent control plane, powered by Everpure Fusion and AI Copilot, including Pure1 AI Copilot with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

Bridged the gap between traditional and modern applications with the integration of Portworx by Everpure and Fusion, extending powerful fleet management capabilities to modern containerized cloud-native applications and KubeVirt-based VMs across any environment.

Recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire 1touch, which will further extend our EDC into advanced data management, bringing data discovery, classification, contextualization, and enrichment capabilities to all data in any environment.

Delivering Performance at Any Scale

Industry Recognition & Accolades

First Quarter and FY27 Guidance

Q1FY27 Revenue $990M to $1.01B Revenue YoY Growth Rate 27% to 30% Non-GAAP Operating Income $125M to $135M Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate 51% to 63%

FY27 Revenue $4.3B to $4.4B Revenue YoY Growth Rate 17% to 20% Non-GAAP Operating Income $780M to $820M Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate 23% to 29%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Everpure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and related year-over-year growth rate to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Everpure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Everpure will host a teleconference to discuss the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 results at 2:00 pm PT today, February 25, 2026. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Everpure Investor Relations website. Everpure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.

A replay will be available following the call on the Everpure Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Everpure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Bernstein 4th Annual TMT Forum

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET

Chief Executive Officer Charlie Giancarlo

Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Virtual Conference

Date: Friday, February 27, 2026

Time: 9:20 a.m. PT / 12:20 p.m. ET

Chief Technology and Growth Officer Rob Lee

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 1:50 p.m. PT / 4:50 p.m. ET

Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati

About Everpure

Everpure (NYSE: PSTG) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is secure, accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world's most innovative organizations. For more information, visit www.Everpuredata.com.

The company will begin trading as Everpure on the New York Stock Exchange as of March 5, 2026. The ticker symbol (NYSE: PSTG) remains unchanged.

Connect with Everpure

Everpure, the Everpure P Logo, Portworx, Pure Storage and the marks in the Everpure Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Everpure Inc. or its licensed subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at everpuredata.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to our future period financial and business results, our ability to manage potential disruptions to our supply chain, our ability to procure a sufficient supply of flash and other components, the impact of recent increases in component costs, the anticipated effects and timing of our pending acquisition of 1touch, our opportunity relating to hyperscale and AI environments, our ability to meet hyperscalers' performance, price and other requirements, our ability to expand with our current hyperscale customer and to land new hyperscale customers, our ability to meet the needs of hyperscalers for the entire spectrum of their online storage use cases, the timing and magnitude of large orders, including sales to hyperscalers and large enterprises, the structure, timing and amount of revenue from hyperscaler licensing and support services, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, the relative sales mix between our subscription and consumption offerings and traditional capital expenditure sales, our technology and product strategy, specifically ongoing development and customer adoption of new products and the Enterprise Data Cloud architecture (including Everpure Fusion), priorities around sustainability and energy saving benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, the impact of inflation, currency fluctuations, tariffs, or other adverse economic conditions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new investments and partnerships, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.everpuredata.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 25, 2026, and Everpure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Performance Metrics

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to the annualized recurring contract value of all active, non-cancelable customer subscription agreements with subscription terms of any length at the end of the quarter, plus on-demand billings for the quarter multiplied by four.

Total Contract Value (TCV) Sales, or bookings, of Everpure's Evergreen//One and similar consumption- and subscription-based offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received during the period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Everpure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs related to severance and termination benefits, costs associated with the impairment and early exit of certain leased facilities, and gains and losses from mark-to-market adjustments on strategic investments that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Everpure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

EVERPURE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of Fiscal



2026

2025









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 854,873

$ 723,583 Marketable securities

692,446

798,237 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $203 and $940

944,844

680,862 Inventory

75,935

42,810 Deferred commissions, current

139,379

99,286 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

356,015

222,501 Total current assets

3,063,492

2,567,279 Property and equipment, net

587,022

461,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets

185,975

146,655 Deferred commissions, non-current

280,190

229,334 Intangible assets, net

7,346

19,074 Goodwill

365,075

361,427 Restricted cash

7,687

12,553 Other assets, non-current

177,472

165,889 Total assets

$ 4,674,259

$ 3,963,942









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 153,312

$ 112,385 Accrued compensation and benefits

347,205

230,040 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

184,338

156,791 Operating lease liabilities, current

44,080

43,489 Deferred revenue, current

1,181,055

953,836 Debt, current

—

100,000 Total current liabilities

1,909,990

1,596,541 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

172,063

137,277 Deferred revenue, non-current

1,046,442

841,467 Other liabilities, non-current

100,096

82,182 Total liabilities

3,228,591

2,657,467 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,624,790

2,674,533 Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,709

954 Accumulated deficit

(1,180,831)

(1,369,012) Total stockholders' equity

1,445,668

1,306,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,674,259

$ 3,963,942

EVERPURE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fiscal Year Ended



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Revenue:















Product

$ 618,471

$ 494,780

$ 1,971,678

$ 1,699,494 Subscription services

440,432

385,062

1,691,165

1,468,670 Total revenue

1,058,903

879,842

3,662,843

3,168,164 Cost of revenue:















Product (1)

208,092

189,901

651,444

575,347 Subscription services (1)

110,724

95,940

433,446

380,108 Total cost of revenue

318,816

285,841

1,084,890

955,455 Gross profit

740,087

594,001

2,577,953

2,212,709 Operating expenses:















Research and development (1)

243,161

215,009

963,291

804,405 Sales and marketing (1)

323,269

263,845

1,181,488

1,020,914 General and administrative (1)

86,459

72,680

318,358

286,231 Restructuring and impairment (2)

—

—

—

15,901 Total operating expenses

652,889

551,534

2,463,137

2,127,451 Income from operations

87,198

42,467

114,816

85,258 Other income (expense), net

20,323

11,892

109,468

62,576 Income before provision for income taxes

107,521

54,359

224,284

147,834 Income tax provision

7,269

11,924

36,103

41,095 Net income

$ 100,252

$ 42,435

$ 188,181

$ 106,739

















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$ 0.30

$ 0.13

$ 0.57

$ 0.33 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$ 0.29

$ 0.12

$ 0.55

$ 0.31 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

330,458

326,504

328,540

325,774 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

346,074

343,109

342,992

342,704

















(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



















Cost of revenue -- product

$ 4,365

$ 3,168

$ 16,158

$ 12,611 Cost of revenue -- subscription services

9,216

7,979

34,230

32,611 Research and development

64,827

50,668

238,021

201,058 Sales and marketing

29,280

24,025

104,189

96,355 General and administrative

25,809

16,510

89,054

78,671 Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 133,497

$ 102,350

$ 481,652

$ 421,306



(2) Includes expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment and lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters.

EVERPURE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)





Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fiscal Year Ended



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 100,252

$ 42,435

$ 188,181

$ 106,739 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

40,332

29,125

147,815

126,654 Stock-based compensation expense

133,497

102,350

481,652

421,306 Noncash portion of lease impairment and abandonment

—

1,360

—

4,630 Gain on equity security

—

—

(27,486)

— Other

3,307

3,061

14,015

8,168 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

(323,905)

(102,638)

(264,051)

(18,640) Inventory

6,418

551

(35,807)

(1,039) Deferred commissions

(70,086)

(31,111)

(90,949)

(24,289) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(39,201)

(56,213)

(159,530)

(121,657) Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,030

8,251

41,454

34,162 Accounts payable

25,645

9,842

37,702

30,439 Accrued compensation and other liabilities

125,616

101,212

161,486

30,261 Operating lease liabilities

(10,999)

(13,564)

(46,591)

(43,917) Deferred revenue

267,093

113,847

432,194

200,781 Net cash provided by operating activities

267,999

208,508

880,085

753,598 Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment(1)

(66,552)

(56,086)

(264,344)

(226,727) Purchases of strategic investments

(2,405)

(24,999)

(2,405)

(31,080) Acquisition

—

—

(4,263)

— Purchases of marketable securities and other

(133,625)

(165,495)

(459,420)

(473,497) Sales of marketable securities

66,770

39,734

361,751

100,975 Maturities of marketable securities

53,500

82,151

208,127

412,129 Sale of strategic investment

—

—

52,485

— Net cash used in investing activities

(82,312)

(124,695)

(108,069)

(218,200) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

176

5,973

18,377

27,167 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

—

—

56,042

51,736 Payments of financing costs for revolving credit facility

—

—

(2,080)

— Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(92)

(2,397)

(103,534)

(8,118) Tax withholding on equity awards

(67,704)

(64,996)

(270,944)

(206,587) Repurchases of common stock

(127,201)

(191,978)

(342,648)

(373,977) Net cash used in financing activities

(194,821)

(253,398)

(644,787)

(509,779) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(9,134)

(169,585)

127,229

25,619 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

874,113

907,335

737,750

712,131 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 864,979

$ 737,750

$ 864,979

$ 737,750



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $10.3 million and $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025 and $36.3 million and $21.2 million for fiscal 2026 and 2025.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

2026

2025

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

















































$ 4,365 (c)















$ 3,168 (c)















104 (d)















58 (d)















1,615 (e)















3,306 (e)





Gross profit -- product $ 410,379

66.4 %

$ 6,084

$ 416,463

67.3 %

$ 304,879

61.6 %

$ 6,532

$ 311,411

62.9 %

















































$ 9,216 (c)















$ 7,979 (c)















302 (d)















317 (d)















66 (e)















—







Gross profit -- subscription services $ 329,708

74.9 %

$ 9,584

$ 339,292

77.0 %

$ 289,122

75.1 %

$ 8,296

$ 297,418

77.2 %

















































$ 13,581 (c)















$ 11,147 (c)















406 (d)















375 (d)















1,681 (e)















3,306 (e)





Total gross profit $ 740,087

69.9 %

$ 15,668

$ 755,755

71.4 %

$ 594,001

67.5 %

$ 14,828

$ 608,829

69.2 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Fiscal Year Ended

2026

GAAP results

GAAP

gross

margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

































$ 16,158

(c)

















637

(d)

















208

(e)

















10,628

(f)







Gross profit -- product $ 1,320,234

67.0 %

$ 27,631





$ 1,347,865

68.4 %

































$ 34,230

(c)

















2,120

(d)

















632

(e)

















66

(f)







Gross profit -- subscription services $ 1,257,719

74.4 %

$ 37,048





$ 1,294,767

76.6 %

































$ 50,388

(c)

















2,757

(d)

















840

(e)

















10,694

(f)







Total gross profit $ 2,577,953

70.4 %

$ 64,679





$ 2,642,632

72.1 %



(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

2026

2025

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

















































$ 133,497 (c)















$ 102,350 (c)















3,087 (d)















3,374 (d)















1,911 (e)















3,536 (e)















—

















1,360 (f)





Operating income $ 87,198

8.2 %

$ 138,495

$ 225,693

21.3 %

$ 42,467

4.8 %

$ 110,620

$ 153,087

17.4 %

















































$ 133,497 (c)















$ 102,350 (c)















3,087 (d)















3,374 (d)















1,911 (e)















3,536 (e)















—

















1,360 (f)















104 (g)















153 (g)





Net income $ 100,252





$ 138,599

$ 238,851





$ 42,435





$ 110,773

$ 153,208



Net income per share -- diluted $ 0.29









$ 0.69





$ 0.12









$ 0.45



Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation -- diluted 346,074





—

346,074





343,109





—

343,109







(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate lease impairment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters. (g) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



Fiscal Year Ended

2026

GAAP results

GAAP

operating

margin (a)

Adjustment

Non- GAAP

results

Non- GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$ 481,652 (c)















21,074 (d)















5,489 (e)















11,615 (f)





Operating income $ 114,816

3.1 %

$ 519,830

$ 634,646

17.3 %



(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate expenses for severance and termination benefits related to workforce realignment. (f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





Fourth Quarter of Fiscal

Fiscal Year Ended



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 267,999

$ 208,508

$ 880,085

$ 753,598 Less: purchases of property and equipment(1)

(66,552)

(56,086)

(264,344)

(226,727) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 201,447

$ 152,422

$ 615,741

$ 526,871



(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $10.3 million and $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025 and $36.3 million and $21.2 million for fiscal 2026 and 2025.

