Everpure Redefines Cyber Resilience with Data Management as the Last Line of Defense

In the age of AI, storage and data management determine business survival when the perimeter fails.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpure (NYSE: P), the company revolutionizing storage and data management, today reinforced its Enterprise Data Cloud vision, defining the storage layer as the last line of defense in modern cyber resilience.

As AI weaponizes zero-day vulnerabilities and automates sophisticated attacks, CISOs are no longer fighting at human speed. Everpure is leading the transition to an 'outside-in' security model that assumes perimeter failure and guarantees the storage layer remains an uncompromisable point of recovery. By using immutable snapshots, the Everpure architecture transforms restoration into an instantaneous experience, eliminating the manual processes that traditionally inflate Mean Time to Recover (MTTR). To prevent an attacker or rogue AI from weaponizing this speed, Everpure places humans at the governance gate. Recovery is immediate; data destruction is impossible without verified oversight.

"The modern enterprise is defined by its data, yet most organizations are flying blind, treating their most valuable asset as a commodity to be warehoused," said Prakash Darji, General Manager of Digital Experience at Everpure. "We are doubling down on that reality. By architecting our platform to be both data-aware and inherently resilient, we aren't just managing data—we are delivering an insurance policy against the chaos of the AI era. We are giving our customers the certainty that no matter what happens at the perimeter, the heartbeat of their business stays strong."

Resilience by Design

Everpure's Enterprise Data Cloud delivers guaranteed data recovery, turning days of downtime into minutes. An isolated, intelligent control plane governs data across on-premises and cloud environments and preserves the integrity of the recovery point itself, so even an attacker who gains administrative access cannot corrupt, tamper with, or delete protected copies.

Everpure keeps a verified, immutable version of the truth available at all times, protecting customers against both immediate data loss and the long-tail risk of silent corruption that can surface months after an attack– countering the 72% of ransomware-affected organizations that never fully recover their data1. This architecture enables three core outcomes:

Autonomous Resilience : Everpure ensures continuous operations through upgrades, patching, and active attacks. This resilience is driven by the Everpure Protect service, which correlates external threat signals with storage-level insights to trigger preemptive hardening. Working in tandem with Everpure Fusion , it acts as an automated active defense layer—remediating configuration gaps and enforcing security standards across every endpoint to keep an active defender at peak efficacy.



: Everpure ensures continuous operations through upgrades, patching, and active attacks. This resilience is driven by the service, which correlates external threat signals with storage-level insights to trigger preemptive hardening. Working in tandem with , it acts as an automated active defense layer—remediating configuration gaps and enforcing security standards across every endpoint to keep an active defender at peak efficacy. Trusted Recovery: Everpure integrates a Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) mandate, requiring multi-party, out-of-band authorization for any sensitive data action. Enforced by Everpure Fusion , this governance uses Security Presets to eliminate configuration drift and ensure SafeMode snapshots are active by default. Even if an adversary or rogue AI gains administrative control of the production environment, the data layer remains isolated and ready for verified restoration.



Everpure integrates a Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) mandate, requiring multi-party, out-of-band authorization for any sensitive data action. Enforced by , this governance uses to eliminate configuration drift and ensure snapshots are active by default. Even if an adversary or rogue AI gains administrative control of the production environment, the data layer remains isolated and ready for verified restoration. Economic Predictability: As the average cost of a data breach reaches $4.44 million2, Everpure eliminates the ransom vs. recovery gamble . Through Evergreen//One, customers access predictable, subscription-based economics that align infrastructure costs to usage while eliminating the financial sting of disruptive upgrades and downtime.

Proven Recovery in Hours Instead of Weeks

Detection without recovery is a liability. And when prevention fails, recovery speed is the ultimate benchmark of resilience—but speed only matters if it is built on a foundation of precision and verified trust.

A Fortune 100 organization recently proved this during a sophisticated malware-free attack that bypassed traditional defenses. Using stolen credentials and native tools, the attackers crippled the identity and compute layers, deleting thousands of endpoints and virtual clusters.

Despite the devastation, the data layer remained untouchable. Everpure's strict administrative separation prevented attackers from accessing, modifying, or deleting protected SafeMode snapshots—even with global administrator privileges. This foundation of verified trust allowed the organization to restore revenue-critical operations in hours rather than weeks.

Contextual Intelligence

Understanding the data itself is the next frontier of defense. With the closing of the 1touch acquisition, Everpure is adding a critical dimension to its resilience pillar: context.

Effective recovery depends on understanding data, not just storing it. By integrating 1touch's advanced data discovery with the Enterprise Data Cloud, Everpure customers gain a continuous, 360-degree view of the data landscape. This intelligence maps the vital links between business applications and their underlying data, ensuring that when a recovery is required, the most critical operations are restored with absolute priority and precision.

The outside-in approach thrives on integration. Everpure unifies the security landscape by integrating its platform with the threat intelligence, security analytics, and data protection providers. This synchronization ensures that when the perimeter detects a threat, the data layer is an active defender and trusted for immediate recovery.

About Everpure

Everpure (NYSE: P) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world's most innovative organizations. For more information, visit www.Everpuredata.com.

1 Veeam Software, "Data Trust and Resilience Report 2026," April 2026.

2 IBM Security, "2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report," July 2025.

SOURCE Everpure