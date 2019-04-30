EVERSANA and OptimizeRx Partner to Deliver High Tech and High Touch Pharmaceutical Services

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry, and OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ: OPRX), a leading digital health messaging platform focused on affordability and adherence, today announced their partnership to modernize the patient experience and improve health outcomes by combining a real-time electronic health records (EHR) network with customized, wraparound patient support services.

The partnership will improve patient access and adherence challenges as biologic and biosimilar development brings more expensive specialty drugs to market. OptimizeRx's real-time EHR network will seamlessly integrate into EVERSANA's patient support and specialty distribution models to expedite the process from diagnosis and enrollment to affordability solutions and ongoing patient support.

"Precision medicine demands precision patient support that's only achieved when you leverage powerful technology with the personalized patient and provider services at the point of care," said EVERSANA CEO Jim Lang. "We're combining our services to help healthcare providers deliver efficient quality care and help manufacturers get their therapies to patients faster with long-term adherence support."

"Combining high tech and high touch is needed to deal with today's landscape of specialty drugs and complex therapies," says Will Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx. "We're delighted to combine our broad EHR network with EVERSANA's services to digitally modernize patient support services."

The EHR and patient support service integration will drastically reduce the need for manual, paper based processing, expedite enrollments, quickly identify affordability and copay programs, and drive proactive adherence support services offered by both the provider and specialty HUB services.

For more information, visit eversana.com and optimizerx.com

About OptimizeRx®

OptimizeRx® (NASDAQ: OPRX), a digital health company, connects pharmaceutical companies to patients and providers, offering greater affordability, adherence and brand awareness at the point-of-care. As the nation's largest point-of-prescribe promotional platform for the pharmaceutical industry, OptimizeRx provides a direct channel for pharma companies to communicate with healthcare providers right within their workflow and also directly to patients.

The cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications and better healthcare outcomes with real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education and critical clinical information. OptimizeRx provides more than half of the ambulatory patient market with access to these benefits through leading EHR platforms like Allscripts, Amazing Charts and Quest, and directly via its mobile communications platform. For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

