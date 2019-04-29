EVERSANA™ doubles cold chain storage capabilities to serve transformative life science therapy advancements

CHICAGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA,™ the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry, today announced that expansions to its cold chain storage capabilities are complete and ready to meet the growing 3PL and complex channel distribution needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

The investment doubles the company's refrigeration capabilities for products that are stored between two to eight degrees Celsius, adding more than 4,000 square feet of space to its existing refrigeration footprint.

"As the pharmaceutical industry evolves and therapeutic handling requirements become more complex, we've ensured that our clients have access to best-in-class infrastructures and processes to accurately deliver temperature sensitive products anywhere at any time," said Danny Williams, president, Channel Management, EVERSANA.

The company tripled its square footage for freezer space while adding five times the pallet space capacity for products that require storage in a frozen environment up to minus 21 degrees Celsius. Combined, EVERSANA now offers more than 12,000 square feet of dedicated space for refrigerated and frozen product storage, with the capacity to store more than 1,200 pallets of products.

"The promise of regenerative medicine is quickly becoming a reality, so we are working quickly to create an integrated and independent commercial services platform that delivers everything from pricing and market access strategies to cold chain channel management and patient services," said CEO Jim Lang. "Today's expansion is the first of many advancements as we transform the service industry to serve transformative therapy developments."

The cold chain storage expansion adds to the company's cold chain services currently managed from Fontana, California, and occurred as the company is also expanding its 3PL campus in Memphis, Tennessee by more than 250,000square feet. The campus ships more than 300 million pharmaceutical products annually with a 99 percent inventory accuracy rate and 98 percent shipping accuracy.

