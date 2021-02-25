EVERSANA Launches Chronic Disease Real-World Data Solution Covering More Than 80 Million Deidentified Patients to Drive Regulatory-Grade Clinical Research and Improve Patient Outcomes

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today unveiled its comprehensive data, technology and services solution to bring the power of real-world data to chronic disease research, evidence generation and patient support. Through the ACTICS by EVERSANA technology platform, paired with robust outsourced service capabilities in value and evidence research and patient hub services, EVERSANA's Chronic Disease Real-World Data (RWD) solution enables life sciences stakeholders to conduct regulatory-grade research studies, generate evidence and provide data-driven insight and proactive support to improve the chronic, comorbid patient experience.

"The use of RWD to generate regulatory-grade evidence in chronic disease has the potential to speed cures to patients, enhance evidence for treatment, and give a stronger voice to patient experience," said Brigham Hyde, President, Data & Analytics, EVERSANA. "The combination of scaled clinical data with expert curation and a scaled HEOR and data science capability gives clients the opportunity to make RWD a core part of their clinical and medical strategies for product launch."

EVERSANA's combination of scaled RWD with unstructured content and an expert curation team will enable regulatory-grade, auditable determination of clinical endpoints and scoring used in clinical trials, thus enabling synthetic control comparisons that can speed study times and offer important signals about how therapies perform in real-world settings.

The Chronic Disease RWD solution further integrates digital and hub-collected patient experience insights from EVERSANA's hub and patient services. This combination of structured clinical outcomes and patient and hub interactions offers a view into the longitudinal patient journey and how that experience connects to the quality of clinical outcomes.

"As we've advanced our patient-centric hub and support services, we've seen firsthand how chronic disease is marked by often difficult aspects of the patient experience," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "With Chronic RWD, we will now turn those insights regarding pain, fatigue, mental health and socio/behavioral aspects of disease and treatment into proactive support to finally maximize the voice of our patients."

The chronic disease RWE assets are accessed through the ACTICS platform, a data-mastering platform and cloud-based infrastructure. Through API-driven automated intelligence and machine learning technology, ACTICS feeds downstream alerts and insights to additional cloud-based infrastructure, such as a patient CRM system, to create actionable insights.

For more information, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Sarah Zwicky

[email protected]

414.434.4691

SOURCE Eversana

Related Links

https://www.eversana.com

