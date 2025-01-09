Everseen Partners With Google Cloud to Transform Physical Retail Store Operations with Vision AI

By partnering with Google Cloud, Everseen continues to scale its vision AI platform to help retailers reduce shrink, streamline operations and enhance customer experiences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of NRF 2025 , the retail industry's largest event, Everseen today announced it is partnering with Google Cloud to help retailers transform physical store operations. By using Everseen's Vision AI platform with Google Distributed Cloud and the Vertex AI Platform , retailers can now process vast amounts of visual data directly in stores, providing instant alerts and real-time insights.

Together, the companies will provide integrated solutions that enable retailers to improve operations from shrink and waste management, to inventory management. The partnership streamlines complex technologies into a cohesive technology offering, enabling retailers to deploy advanced solutions with greater efficiency and ease scaling for large retail operations. These new AI-powered systems will be able to automatically detect and prevent theft, optimize inventory management, and even enhance the customer experience.

Everseen's Vision AI solutions: Leadership in loss prevention and beyond

The Everseen Vision AI platform operationalizes AI for retailers, leveraging 120,000 Edge AI endpoints and processing nearly six petabytes of video data daily in real-time and more than 150 million real-time events daily. The Everseen platform encompasses a Vision AI factory that has five key pillars to support its applications and third-party applications: Edge Data Collection, Contextualization, AI Reasoning, Vision Agents, and Edge Deployment. The Vision AI factory is key to supporting applications like Evercheck, the company's flagship application which is trusted by 11 of the top 20 global retailers to reduce shrink, improve efficiency, and elevate the customer experience. The company's portfolio also includes Evereagle, a solution for operations management, and third-party applications such as waste management among others. Everseen's solutions will integrate seamlessly with the Google Cloud ecosystem and will be available via the Google Cloud Marketplace .

"Our goal is to provide Vision AI solutions that drive measurable results for retailers— reducing shrink, enhancing customer engagement, and minimizing waste," said Alan O'Herlihy, founder and CEO, Everseen. "Google Cloud's robust support across hardware and software enable us to meet retailers' needs from store entry to checkout. Together, we are helping retailers modernize their operations and achieve measurable results—while delivering seamless, scalable solutions for retailers worldwide."

Google Distributed Cloud: Delivering AI-powered customer experiences across retail locations

Google Distributed Cloud extends Google Cloud's AI optimized infrastructure directly to thousands of retail customer edge locations to enable low-latency and real-time data processing with high levels of data security. With Google Distributed Cloud conveniently placed in a store's back room, retailers can do everything from gathering comprehensive store analytics to streamlining mission-critical store operations.

By building on Google Distributed Cloud, Everseen's solutions can process and analyze video streams directly at retail locations, delivering actionable insights instantly to enhance operations and improve customer experiences while offering the highest level of privacy and compliance to our retail customers. Evercheck uses this capability to instantly detect and address anomalies at checkout, empowering retailers to minimize shrink by prompting shoppers to make a correction or alerting store associates to provide assistance.

Google Cloud Vertex AI Platform: A single, unified platform for all stages of the machine learning workflow

Google Cloud Vertex AI Platform offers a unified solution for AI lifecycles by streamlining model management and machine learning operations. From data preparation and model development to deployment and monitoring, Vertex AI optimizes developer operations, enabling data scientists and developers to focus on building and deploying high-quality models instead of managing infrastructure. By combining Everseen's Vision AI Platform and processes with the advanced capabilities of Vertex AI, Everseen can more efficiently deploy the latest AI models, scale AI product development and ultimately deliver retailers the latest advancements in vision AI.

"Bringing the power of our edge computing capabilities, together with Everseen's cutting-edge Vision AI platform, gives retailers end-to-end visibility across operations to identify the source of inventory loss and make data-driven decisions that enhance the shopping experience," said Jose Gomes, managing director, Retail Customers, Google Cloud. "This collaboration helps retailers make data-driven decisions that improve the bottom line and elevate the shopping journey."

Key initial benefits of the Google Cloud and Everseen partnership for retailers include:

Enhanced loss prevention : Retailers can identify and prevent various forms of shrinkage, including cart-based loss, non-scans, and other fraudulent activities

: Retailers can identify and prevent various forms of shrinkage, including cart-based loss, non-scans, and other fraudulent activities Optimized inventory management : Real-time visibility into inventory levels and movements allows retailers to improve stock availability, reduce out-of-stocks, and minimize waste.

: Real-time visibility into inventory levels and movements allows retailers to improve stock availability, reduce out-of-stocks, and minimize waste. Improved customer experience : By streamlining checkout processes and reducing friction points, retailers can create a more seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for customers.

: By streamlining checkout processes and reducing friction points, retailers can create a more seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for customers. Fast ROI: The same tech stack that solves shrink can also be leveraged to solve other challenges such as waste management, shelf management, receiving management, and more to allow retailers quick results across new AI implementations.

About Everseen

Everseen is a leader in vision AI, trusted by 11 of the top 20 global retailers. The company is transforming retail by reducing shrink, streamlining operations, and enhancing customer experiences. Everseen's Vision AI Platform has the largest footprint of AI-powered computer vision endpoints in retail, and can be applied to a wide range of industries with visual or physical workflows. For more information, visit: www.everseen.ai.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models, and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

