Everside Health and Marathon Health Announce Merger to Meet Accelerating Employer Demand for Advanced Primary Care Services

The strategic combination of Marathon Health and Everside Health unites two leaders of the advanced primary care industry, serving a growing base of over 630 clients and operating as Marathon Health as of this announcement. Jeff Wells, MD, current Marathon Health CEO, and Ben Evans, current Marathon Health Executive Chairman, will continue to serve the Company going forward in their existing roles. Chris Miller, current Everside Health CEO, who led Everside's tremendous growth over the past eight years and played an instrumental role in architecting this merger, is departing to pursue new opportunities and will remain a significant shareholder of the combined business.

The combined organization will pursue a shared mission to increase employee and union-member access to better care and drive improved health outcomes through a value-based care model, all while helping employer and union partners lower their healthcare costs by over 25%. Through the deployment of a data-driven approach to care and expansion of the organization's footprint across rural and urban communities, this merger provides patients with enhanced speed to care, improved health outcomes, and increased health equity for those who were previously beyond the reach of traditional in-person care. By focusing on quality of care, rather than patient volume, Marathon Health providers remain engaged with their patients, keeping them active, healthy and out of the emergency room.

Jeff Wells, MD brings a strong track record of healthcare industry leadership to his role as CEO, serving as Co-Founder and President of OurHealth (a Marathon Health predecessor organization), as well as director of Indiana's Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning, where he managed a $5 billion healthcare program, prior to assuming the role of CEO for the legacy Marathon Health organization in 2020. Dr. Wells' vision for the combined company leverages the unique strengths of these organizations to drive innovation, expand service offerings and create a more comprehensive approach to employee and member healthcare.

"The merger of Marathon Health and Everside Health will create a stronger combined organization even better equipped to build a primary care model designed with patient experience and outcomes in mind. With projected annual healthcare costs for a family of four soaring to over $31,000 in 2023, much-needed primary, occupational and mental health care services are out of reach for most Americans," said Wells, CEO of Marathon Health. "Alongside my fantastic colleagues, I am honored to lead the newly merged Marathon Health because our mission to enable millions of people to live their healthiest lives has never been more critical. Our track record reflects our success in gaining the trust and loyalty of our clients, patients, and communities nationwide."

Marathon Health's commitment to excellence is highlighted by its consistent achievement of industry-leading satisfaction scores and award-winning service including the 2024 'Best in KLAS' award for employer sponsored healthcare services. The merger with Everside Health is also expected to enhance Marathon Health's ability to recruit top-tier business and clinical talent, as well as enable closer proximity to local leadership support for clients.

The integration of Marathon Health and Everside Health is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

About Marathon Health:

Marathon Health is a leader in providing advanced primary care in the U.S. to 2.5 million eligible patients across a combined base of approximately 630 employer and union-sponsored clients. The Company delivers direct primary care, mental health, occupational health, musculoskeletal, and pharmacy services through a footprint of over 680 health centers in 41 states, in addition to 50 state access to virtual care services. Marathon is transforming healthcare delivery through a patient-first approach, providing more convenient access to in-person and virtual care, leading to better health outcomes for patients and meaningful cost-of-care savings. Emphasizing a culture of inclusivity and collaboration, Marathon focuses on nurturing a positive work environment and recruiting exceptional talent. This commitment ensures Marathon leads with expertise and compassion in healthcare. Marathon is a five-time Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare winner and the 2024 Best in KLAS award winner for employer sponsored healthcare services. For more information, visit www.marathon-health.com.

