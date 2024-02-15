Marathon Health Ranked No. 1 Employer-Sponsored Healthcare Service

Clients Give High Ratings to Marathon Health's Advanced Primary Care Solution that Delivers Cost Savings and Improved Health Outcomes

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, a national leader in delivering advanced primary care solutions for employers, today announced its selection as 2024 Best in KLAS in the employer-sponsored healthcare services category in the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report. For employers and unions of all sizes who struggle with how to contain the ever-rising cost of providing healthcare for their teams, Marathon Health is a proven solution that delivers cost savings and better health outcomes.

This award marks the fourth time that Marathon Health has earned Best in KLAS (2024; 2023; 2021; 2020). The company recently announced its merger with Everside Health, which was awarded 'Best in KLAS' in '22 and '19 (as legacy Activate Health). The merger resulted in six consecutive years of 'Best in KLAS' recognition.

"To be acknowledged in this way for so many years is a testament to our dedicated team of healthcare professionals who are committed to delivering high-quality care," said Jeff Wells, MD, CEO of Marathon Health. "Our goal is to support individuals to take control of their health, leading to improved outcomes and a healthier workforce for all. We are honored to be trusted by employers and unions across the country to support the health and wellness of their employees."

To arrive at the rankings, KLAS validated experiences with more than 100 employers. Marathon Health achieved a score of 90.4 against a category average of 88.2 and earned particularly high marks for loyalty and relationship.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO. "The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

One surveyed client commented, "Marathon Health is absolutely exceeding our expectations in terms of caring for our employees. We hear that Marathon Health is amazing, and we hear how much our people love Marathon Health." [VP/Other Executive, Sept. 2023]

Marathon Health's independent primary care model gives providers extra time to build relationships with their patients. Patients have better access to care and see improved health outcomes, from lowering their blood pressure to improving their A1C and gaining the confidence they need to reach their weight-loss goals.

"Our care teams deserve the credit for this award. Every day they go above and beyond helping patients to improve their lives and consistently deliver results, including lowering healthcare costs for employers and unions by over 25%," Wells said. "To be considered a trusted partner by our clients and receive this recognition is immensely fulfilling for our entire team at Marathon Health."

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health is a leader in providing advanced primary care in the U.S. to 2.5 million eligible patients across a combined base of approximately 630 employer and union-sponsored clients. The company delivers direct primary care, mental health, occupational health, musculoskeletal, and pharmacy services through a footprint of over 680 health centers in 41 states, in addition to virtual care services in 50 states. Marathon is a five-time Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare winner and 2024 Best in KLAS award winner for employer-sponsored healthcare services. For more information, visit www.marathon-health.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact for Marathon Health

Angela Tuell: [email protected]

