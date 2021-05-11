Everspring and Yeshiva University Expand Fully Digital Experience to MBA Program

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announced today it has significantly expanded its relationship with Yeshiva University to include the Sy Syms School of Business. The expansion includes taking the highly respected Sy Syms MBA program fully digital.

Sy Syms is the fourth school at Yeshiva to entrust its digital presence to Everspring. The other partner schools include the Wurzweiler School of Social Work, the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, and the Katz School of Science and Health.

Built on Everspring's best-in-class learning management technology platform, Sy Syms' comprehensive online MBA program is custom-configured to replicate the vibrant, collaborative community of students and faculty that is a hallmark of the on-campus MBA program.

"We are excited to see Yeshiva University embrace online education as a core priority," said Beth Hollenberg, president of Everspring. "The fact that the University is partnering with us to deliver excellence markedly expands the impact of what we can achieve together."

People-Centered for a Distinctive Business Education

"To stand out in the increasingly crowded field of excellent online learning, we knew we had to focus first and foremost on the people who make our MBA program great," said Mark Finkel, clinical associate professor of management and director of the MBA program. "All facets of our online course experience have been designed to position our faculty to teach effectively and our students to grow as open, collaborative professionals."

At 42 credits in length, the online MBA program combines core courses on essential business competencies with subject-specific electives to help students expand their entrepreneurial vision, enhance their fluency with data analytics and its applications, and lead from an ethical foundation. It also offers a unique opportunity for online students to complete a capstone project with the YU Innovation Lab, a business accelerator housed within the university that flexes the strength of YU's global network to put students to work in an international startup organization.

"Innovation is the beating heart of our education at Sy Syms, the core of everything we do," said Dr. Noam Wasserman, dean of the Sy Syms School of Business. "Everspring is a strong partner who drives innovation in their field, ensuring that we will maximize our students' ability to develop the skills and creativity needed to confidently lead in their own ventures."

About Yeshiva University

Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University http://www.yu.edu/ brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,600 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU's four New York City campuses: the Wilf Campus, Israel Henry Beren Campus, Brookdale Center, and Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. YU's three undergraduate schools—Yeshiva College, Stern College for Women and Sy Syms School of Business—offer a unique dual program comprised of Jewish studies and liberal arts courses. Its graduate and affiliate schools include Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration, Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, and Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. YU is ranked among the nation's leading academic research institutions.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success and rising rankings. From on-campus to hybrid to online, Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and named one of the "Best Places to Work" Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

SOURCE Everspring

