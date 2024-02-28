Everspring Announces Affiliation Partnership with The HESS Consortium, Empowering Private Colleges and Universities with Enhanced Technology Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and service solutions, is thrilled to announce its affiliation partnership with The HESS Consortium, a dynamic community for private institution CIOs, CFOs, and technology professionals. This strategic collaboration aims to provide member institutions with superior service and outcomes that further bolster their operational efficiency and technological capabilities.

The HESS Consortium serves as a hub for private, non-profit colleges and universities to collaborate, optimize operations, and reduce technology costs through collective action. Through this affiliation, member institutions gain access to invaluable resources, including participation in HESS Consortium National Conferences for sponsorship, displays, and events, as well as exclusive webinars tailored to their needs.

As a quickly growing alliance, The HESS Consortium is dedicated to fostering a supportive community where technology professionals can leverage shared knowledge and expertise to drive innovation and excellence within their institutions. With Everspring's proven track record in delivering outstanding outcomes for its university partners, this partnership is poised to empower member institutions with cutting-edge technology solutions and unparalleled support.

Beth Hollenberg, CEO of Everspring, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with The HESS Consortium to further support private colleges and universities in achieving technological excellence. At Everspring, we are committed to helping higher education thrive in the digital age, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we look forward to driving positive change and delivering impactful solutions that elevate the educational experience for these essential institutions."

Through this strategic alliance, Everspring and The HESS Consortium are set to elevate the way private institutions approach technology, fostering innovation, collaboration, and success across the higher education landscape.

For more information about Everspring and its range of education technology solutions, visit www.everspringpartners.com .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, research-backed instructional design services, and robust faculty support deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone single service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish and maintain themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information.

SOURCE Everspring