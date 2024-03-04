Everspring Partners with Industry Leaders to Explore the Future of Higher Ed Partnerships, Co-Sponsors Upcoming Symposium in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a premier higher education technology and services provider, announces its participation in the upcoming symposium, "Post OPM: Exploring the Future of Higher Education Partnerships." Scheduled for March 5-6 in Washington, D.C.

The symposium, which is co-sponsored by Everspring in collaboration with Google, Instructure, Noodle, and Unicon, will gather prominent university leaders, top consultants, practitioners, innovators and journalists to explore the evolving landscape of higher education public-private partnerships. The agenda features a set of dynamic topics that promise to shape the next chapter in the future of higher education.

Beth Hollenberg, Founder and CEO of Everspring, will participate in a panel titled "Alternatives to OPMs and DIY," alongside Evie Cummings, former Senior Assistant Provost and Director of University of Florida Online and John Katzman, Founder and CEO of Noodle and founder and former CEO of The Princeton Review and 2U. The discussion will be moderated by James Sparkman, Partner at Alpha Education and Co-Founder of P3•EDU. The panel will explore how schools decide to bring in outside providers, how they can successfully balance the needs of the broad range of internal stakeholders, and what partnership models offer the transparency, efficiency, flexibility, and partner alignment required for success. Said Hollenberg, "Higher education faces a unique set of challenges presented by rapid changes in technology, the labor market, and the marketing and enrollment landscape, among other factors. This symposium offers an opportunity explore the role of public-private partnerships and to explore the most productive paths forward."

For registration and further information, visit https://postopm.com.

About Everspring:

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions that power education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and research-backed instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners and their students. Everspring offers a range of standalone service offerings, as well as full-service turnkey solutions, and innovative self-service products that help universities establish and maintain themselves as education leaders. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information.

About the Symposium:

The "Post OPM: Exploring the Future of Higher Education Partnerships" symposium is dedicated to exploring the evolving landscape of higher education partnerships. It brings together thought leaders, practitioners, and stakeholders to collaborate and innovate for the future of higher education.

SOURCE Everspring