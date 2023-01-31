Everspring Announces New Market Research Partnership with the University of Wyoming

Everspring will perform market research, portfolio planning and strategy consultation for the University of Wyoming's Office of Online and Continuing Education.

CHICAGO and LARAMIE, Wyo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading higher education technology and services provider, announces a new partnership with the University of Wyoming (UW). Everspring will provide UW with market research and portfolio planning to identify opportunities to achieve market parity and programmatic enrollment growth for the Office of Online and Continuing Education.

Everspring's robust market research and portfolio planning services support universities in assessing current offerings, determining the viability of potential new programs, and identifying qualified groups of prospects for those programs. As a result of Everspring's analyses, universities receive an overview of their place in the market and actionable insights and recommendations based on a range of collected data, labor market forecasts for in-demand skills, and Everspring's industry knowledge.

"We're excited to partner with Everspring to identify new opportunities to meet the educational needs of the people of Wyoming and beyond," said Benjamin Cook, interim vice provost for digital, distance and online programs. "A big part of the UW mission is to leverage higher education as a source of economic and workforce diversification. Our ability to deliver high-quality, relevant online and distance education will be critical to our success."

With Everspring's market research insights and recommendations, the university seeks to assess UW's readiness and ability to grow online programs and set realistic short-term and long-term goals for online program enrollments.

"The University of Wyoming excels at providing accessible, high-value educational experiences for their students," said Beth Hollenberg, CEO and co-founder of Everspring. "Our market research will provide valuable inputs into how UW can most effectively position their programs to meet the changing needs of their students and to achieve sustainable growth, enabling them to thrive now and into the future."

About the University of Wyoming's Office of Online and Continuing Education

Located in Laramie, Wyoming, the University of Wyoming is a public land-grant research university. The University of Wyoming continues to embody the spirit of its mission by delivering UW learning opportunities beyond its campuses. The Office of Online and Continuing Education offers undergraduate and graduate courses, degree programs, and noncredit learning opportunities to students in Wyoming and nationwide through online and combination deliveries. The University of Wyoming ranks among the best values in the country based on the quality and number of educational opportunities available, low tuition rates, and scholarship programs. For more information, visit http://www.uwyo.edu/distance/.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

