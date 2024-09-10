Everspring Expands SaaS Offerings with Launch of VIA, an Enrollment Marketing Intelligence Platform

Everspring expands its education technology offerings with VIA, a high-performance enrollment marketing solution.

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services, today announced its strategic expansion in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market with the launch of VIA, an enrollment marketing intelligence platform that brings together data from multiple marketing and enrollment systems to transform disconnected data into actionable insights.

Beth Hollenberg, CEO of Everspring, shared, "VIA is a natural extension of Everspring's mission to deliver powerful tools that enable universities to thrive in an increasingly complex, data-driven world. It's not enough to have standalone systems, each of which reports thousands of single data points. What universities need – and VIA provides – is a system-agnostic solutions layer that brings together data from multiple systems to deliver the critical insights needed for universities to operate effectively and efficiently."

Developed to enable colleges and universities to optimize their digital marketing strategies and campaigns, accurately forecast enrollments and maximize ROI on marketing spend, VIA unifies fragmented data across university systems to provide visibility to the entire student recruitment journey: from the initial point of interest through matriculation. By providing an intelligence layer atop existing technologies, VIA enables institutions to drive student growth, maximize returns on marketing investments and predict upcoming enrollment in an increasingly complex environment.

Key Benefits of VIA:

Full-Funnel Visibility: Integrate data from websites, ad platforms, CRMs and application systems to get a 360-degree view of the enrollment funnel

Integrate data from websites, ad platforms, CRMs and application systems to get a 360-degree view of the enrollment funnel Real ROI Tracking: Measure the actual impact of marketing efforts on enrollment by tracking the actual cost-per-enrollment

Measure the actual impact of marketing efforts on enrollment by tracking the actual cost-per-enrollment Predictive Analytics: Forecast enrollment trends to anticipate and proactively adapt to shifts in the enrollment pipeline

Forecast enrollment trends to anticipate and proactively adapt to shifts in the enrollment pipeline Actionable Insights: See which campaigns and channels really drive enrollments and empower marketing teams to optimize strategies in real time

Addressing a Critical Challenge in Higher Ed Technology:

Universities increasingly struggle with disconnected technology and siloed data, especially in marketing and enrollment functions. This fragmentation limits performance visibility along with the ability to extract meaningful operating insights from data, hindering strategic decision-making.

A recent survey of university leaders found that while nearly 90% consider enrollment marketing and management technology a critical part of their technology stack, more than two-thirds reported that their institution has not yet integrated these systems.

Alexander Clark, CEO of Slate, commented on the value of bringing CRM and application data into marketing systems: "We are excited to welcome Everspring to the Preferred Partner program. Integrating a Slate instance with an innovative marketing solution like VIA allows universities to optimize marketing decisions and recruitment strategies."

Although VIA is newly released to the market, the platform is powered by the same proprietary technology that has driven Everspring's work on behalf of universities for more than a decade. This foundation, proven across tens of thousands of enrollments, ensures that VIA will deliver immediate impact by leveraging years of successful data-driven operation.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

