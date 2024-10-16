Everspring Joins the AWS Partner Network, Enhances Marketing Attribution Platform

Everspring enterprise-grade capabilities, powered by AWS, deliver clear ROI tracking, actionable insights, and enrollment predictions to higher education

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services, today announced its acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. Joining the APN enhances VIA, Everspring's enrollment marketing platform, with enterprise-grade cloud capabilities. VIA delivers seamless data integration, real-time benchmarking, and predictive modeling that universities need to drive enrollment growth.

"For years, Everspring has been at the forefront of solving higher education's most complex and urgent needs," said Everspring's CEO Beth Hollenberg. "Being part of the AWS Partner Network builds on this proven track record, validates our approach, and supercharges our ability to deliver even more sophisticated solutions. As universities face mounting pressure to make data-driven decisions, those without robust integration solutions risk falling behind. Everspring working with AWS ensures our partners stay ahead of the curve," Hollenberg added.

Building on Everspring's success generating tens of thousands of enrollments, being part of the APN means VIA customers' enrollment and marketing data is now harnessed within the world's premier, scalable and secure cloud environment.

"Until now, higher education marketers have been missing a crucial piece of the puzzle: the ability to track prospective students from first engagement to final enrollment," said Michael Bell, Everspring's chief marketing officer. "VIA bridges the gap, allowing universities to trace the entire student journey, identify which marketing activities truly drive enrollment, and optimize their investments accordingly. It takes universities out of the guessing game and puts them in control of their marketing ROI."

VIA's capabilities powered by AWS include:

Seamless data integration across multiple marketing and enrollment systems such as CRMs like Slate

Advanced analytics for accurate enrollment forecasting

Automated data transformation and normalization

Comprehensive reporting and visualization tools

Real-time ad campaign ROI tracking and budget optimization visibility

Programmatic enrollment and marketing performance benchmarking

As an APN member, Everspring joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers. This collaboration builds upon the same proven technology that has driven Everspring's success in supporting universities for over a decade, now enhanced by AWS's industry-leading cloud capabilities. The combination provides universities with a robust solution for optimizing their marketing strategies and maximizing return on investment in an increasingly competitive higher education landscape.

For more information about VIA and Everspring's APN membership, visit www.everspringpartners.com/via.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

For more information, visit www.everspringpartners.com.

SOURCE Everspring