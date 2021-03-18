Everspring Selected by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) to Support Digital Growth Across System Universities

CHICAGO and HARRISBURG, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, today announced a new partnership with Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). Everspring will provide market research, instructional design support, outreach, enrollment services and student support to PASSHE in their current System Redesign, an effort to digitally transform the network of universities.

PASSHE is made of up 14 universities across the state of Pennsylvania and is the state's largest provider of higher education. PASSHE is undergoing a three-phase, multi-year initiative called the System Redesign to consolidate and redesign their infrastructure to better position their universities for future growth and sustainability. With a goal to provide affordable, high-quality education, the System Redesign will implement organizational and operating efficiencies while focusing on educational offerings that promote economic development in Pennsylvania.

Everspring has been selected as a service provider to support PASSHE as they optimize their resources and expand their digital offerings. Initially, Everspring will help PASSHE identify the best opportunities to drive enrollment growth and identify new markets enabled through online modalities.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "PASSHE is responding to the same challenges that so many state university systems are facing—how to achieve sustainable growth with affordable, high-value education that responds to the needs of students and the workforce. Everspring's modular, unbundled services and flexible financial arrangements are a perfect fit for PASSHE as they transform their system for the 21st century."

About Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education comprises 14 universities, each established more than a century ago, throughout the state of Pennsylvania. The State System's mission is to increase educational attainment in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; to prepare students at the undergraduate and graduate levels for professional and personal success in their lives; and to contribute to the economic, social, and cultural development of Pennsylvania's communities, the Commonwealth, and the nation. The State System serves degree-seeking students, as well as those in certificate programs and continuing education, making it a vital contributor to the Pennsylvania economy. For more information, visit www.passhe.edu.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success and rising rankings. From on-campus to hybrid to online, Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and named one of the "Best Places to Work," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

