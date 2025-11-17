EverTrue Selects Russ Mast as Chief Operating Officer

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EverTrue is proud to announce Russ Mast will join its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, effective December 17. Russ brings more than two decades of leadership experience in senior living, healthcare, and affordable housing, with a proven track record of fostering growth, championing inclusion and inspiring teams to deliver exceptional service.

Russ joins EverTrue from HumanGood, another leading not-for-profit senior living organization, where he served as Vice President of Operations. His career also includes executive roles at Frederick Living and Living Branches with expertise in life plan community operations, team development, strategic planning and risk management. Russ is a certified aging services professional and holds an Executive MBA from Penn State University.

"Russ's deep passion for aging services and his wide-ranging experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission," said Adam Marles, President and CEO of EverTrue. "His commitment to people-first leadership and his collaborative spirit align with our mission, purpose and values. I am confident that Russ will drive EverTrue's excellence for the future in service of our residents, clients and team members."

Russ's decision to join EverTrue was driven by the organization's mission-driven, people-focused culture and its commitment to serving older adults across the income spectrum.

"EverTrue's enduring values and mission of empowering older adults and team members to live life to the fullest align with my belief in inclusive, forward-thinking aging services," Russ said. "I'm excited to partner with EverTrue's inspiring leaders and team. When people and mission come first, our impact is significant and the possibilities are truly endless."

About EverTrue

EverTrue, a leading provider of aging services in three states, provides a full spectrum of programs and services for older adults. With a commitment to excellence and compassionate care, EverTrue empowers individuals to live on to their own terms, embracing the fullness of life. From Life Plan Communities to Affordable Housing and Anywhere Care, EverTrue creates environments to fulfill its mission of Older Adults Living Life to the Fullest.

SOURCE EverTrue