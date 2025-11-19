EverTrue Affiliation Expands Organization in Missouri

Affiliation with St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors System adds multiple communities, programs and services plus 425+ team members to the EverTrue mission

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EverTrue, a leading provider of aging services, and St. Andrews Resources for Seniors System (St. Andrew's) have agreed to an affiliation where specific communities, programs and services of the St. Andrews's system will become part of EverTrue.

EverTrue will lead and operate two Life Plan Communities, six Affordable Housing Communities, a specialized 55+ community, St. Andrew's In-Home Services, and St. Andrew's philanthropic activities, supporting team members and residents with its EverTrue world-class programs and services. Approximately 425 employees are included in the affiliation.

Adam Marles, president and CEO of EverTrue, believes this affiliation will strengthen each of the communities as the dynamics of senior living continue to change.

"As EverTrue, our mission of Older Adults Living Life to the Fullest, means we are dedicated to being innovative in not only the services and care we provide, but also our role in the older adult living industry. This affiliation will help us compete for talent, advance our focus on total well-being, all while aligning our commonalities, such as our faith-based offerings," said Marles.

The affiliation will include two Life Plan Communities:

Brooking Park and The Willows

Cape Albeon

The affiliation also will enlarge EverTrue's affordable housing capacity, a core outreach ministry to those on a limited income.

St. Andrew's at Jennings

Gillespie Village

Mercy Seat

Zion Corner/Sammie E. Jones Residence

Rush Senior Gardens

Almira Manor

The affiliation also will include 55+ community Tower Grove Manor, St. Andrew's Charitable Foundation and St. Andrew's In-Home Services.

The agreement is predicted to close in December 2025.

