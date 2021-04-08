Evertz Integrates the Zixi SDVP for IP Video Delivery

The XPS Series is part of the Evertz' lineup of video infrastructure solutions for television, telecommunications and new-media industry applications, such as 4K remote contribution, monitoring return feeds, remote operation and monitoring, Esports, live interviews, mission command and control and IPTV distribution. A flexible and scalable platform that is both modular and standalone, XPS supports up to four simultaneous 1080p50/60 HD video encodes or decodes that can be configured in software to switch between either a four–channel encoder, four–channel decoder or a combination of two encodes and two decodes. Additionally, the XPS Series supports up to 2160p50/60 4K UHD video resolutions with 32 channels of audio, with support for different compression standards, such as HEVC or H.264 over any IP network. The XPS platform also supports the latest patent–pending iTrak technology for multi–camera synchronization from multiple locations for cloud production using Evertz' BRAVO Studio. XPS also uniquely supports real-time ultra-low latency with the highest video quality for 24/7 up–time applications.

The SDVP's Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency, and enables encoder backpressure. The Zixi ZEN Master control plane is also integrated to enable users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, and report on live video streams and devices across XPS devices, and the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications, platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi. As part of ZEN Master, Zixi's Intelligent Data Platform aggregates 3 billion data points a day from across the Zixi Enabled Network and uses advanced analytics, machine learning, and Zixi's unique video telemetry data to provide alerts based on patterns and insights that help media companies streamline broadcast operations by focusing their resources to fix errors before they occur and reduce costs from root cause analysis.

"The SDVP and the Zixi protocol allow our mutual customers to realize the best video quality with ultra-low latency," said Harjinder Sandhu, Director of Enterprise Encoding Solution Sales & Business Development with Evertz. "The joint solution is exactly what is being asked for by users in Esports, live 4K and other mission critical use cases."

"Zixi and Evertz have the same shared vision of innovating to deliver the best quality of experience," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "We are excited to deliver a unique solution for low latency, broadcast-quality live video delivery that our customers can manage with the ZEN Master control plane."

As part of the Zixi Delivers showcase, Zixi and Evertz will be presenting an overview and demonstration of the integrated offering on Wednesday, April 21st at 11 AM EST/4 PM UK. Please click here Master Low Latency Streaming with Evertz to register for the webinar.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The SDVP makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 250 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. Evertz provides complete end-to-end cloud solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, ultra-high definition (UHD) and next generation high bandwidth low-latency IP network environments. Evertz' solutions enable its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through the more efficient signal routing, distribution, remote production, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the "Cloud". For additional information, visit evertz.com.

For more information, contact:

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 (0)503 806 0755, [email protected]

Lula Walmsley, +44 (0) 7591 383 416, [email protected]

SOURCE Zixi

Related Links

http://zixi.com

