"Every 8 Minutes": Uber Faces Scrutiny Amid Sexual Assault Reports and Questionable Legal Practices - Avrek Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly revealed court documents show that between 2017 and 2022, Uber received more than 400,000 reports of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault. That equates to one report every eight minutes over a six-year period.

According to Uber's own data, most reported victims were women, while alleged perpetrators were men—either drivers or riders. The company identified recurring risk factors as early as 2018, including late-night trips, bar-area pickups, and rides involving intoxicated passengers.

That same year, Uber piloted an internal safety tool in Los Angeles that could reportedly predict up to 15% of potential sexual assaults within its standard ride service. However, an internal document disclosed in 2024 revealed a critical flaw in the system, allowing "high-risk" trips to continue being dispatched without intervention.

Additional reports indicate that some male drivers with prior allegations of sexual misconduct and poor safety ratings were permitted to remain on the platform. This growing body of evidence suggests Uber failed to take meaningful corrective action—potentially contributing to the victimization of thousands of riders.

Legal Accountability and Negligence Claims

A pending class-action lawsuit alleges Uber bears legal responsibility for these assaults due to:

Failure to properly screen and monitor drivers





Negligence in addressing prior misconduct complaints





Failure to implement available safety measures to protect riders

"Uber has built a multi-billion-dollar brand on convenience and safety. But Uber chose to take profit over safety" said Anthony Perez, attorney at Avrek Law Firm. "Corporations cannot continue to profit from peoples' trust while cutting corners that endanger their users. Making money at the cost of public safety should never be acceptable to anyone".

Corporate Tactics and Deceptive Ballot Measures

Uber's safety practices are not the company's only source of controversy. In October 2025, Uber was accused of deceptive conduct related to a California ballot initiative titled "The Protecting Automobile Accident Victims from Attorney Self-Dealing Act."

The proposed measure would cap attorney contingency fees including medical costs to a total maximum of 25%, a change heavily supported by Uber-backed lobbying efforts. Legal experts warn that such a cap would make it almost impossible for accident victims to obtain adequate and experienced legal representation and necessary medical treatment, as attorneys would be forced to absorb rising medical costs from an already-limited fee.

Notably, the initiative would apply to all automobile accident cases, not just rideshare-related claims— potentially shielding big corporations, including Uber, and big insurance companies from meaningful financial accountability at the expense of consumer rights. This measure would significantly increase profits to big corporations taking money from the consumers' pockets and giving it to the same big corporations responsible to victims of automobile accident cases, The measure is currently in the signature-gathering phase and, if it secures sufficient signatures, could appear on the November 2026 California ballot.

Uber Safety Initiatives and Calls for Accountability

As of late 2025, Uber has introduced a women-only driver request feature in 26 cities, allowing riders to request female drivers. Safety advocates urge the company to expand the program nationwide and to implement broader, enforceable safety reforms.

Riders who experience misconduct during a rideshare trip are encouraged to report incidents both within the Uber app and directly to local law enforcement.

Consumers concerned about the proposed ballot initiative can oppose efforts that weaken victim protections by supporting the Consumer Attorneys of California HERE.

"Every rider deserves to arrive safely, and every survivor deserves justice," said Maryam Parman, Founder of Avrek Law. "We encourage anyone impacted to seek legal help, speak out, and demand accountability from the companies profiting off of them." You can take a stand HERE.

