Every Cure Announces Foundational Funding Partners and Major Milestones at Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting

Partnerships with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Flagship Pioneering, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and Elevate Prize Foundation Will Accelerate the Discovery of Cures Hidden on Pharmacy Shelves

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Cure, a non-profit organization committed to unlocking additional diseases and patients that can benefit from existing drugs, announced today at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023 Meeting, four foundational funding partners. These partnerships with Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Flagship Pioneering, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and Elevate Prize Foundation will be used to discover new previously und­­­iscovered uses for existing approved drugs by leveraging novel artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

"Together, with our foundational funding partners, we will drive innovation and accelerate the discovery of new treatment options for devastating medical conditions, ultimately transforming the lives of countless individuals." says Every Cure CEO Grant Mitchell.

Every Cure's Co-Founder & President, David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc, also shared during his talk at CGI about major milestones that Every Cure has achieved over the last year since its launch at CGI 2022. For the first time in history, Every Cure has developed a comprehensive, open-source data engine to generate predictive efficacy scores for the potential for all 3,000 FDA-approved drugs to treat all 12,000 diseases. These results, which will be presented through the Every Cure LinkMap, will enable the rapid advancement of treatments to patients who need them most.

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), a leading tech and philanthropic organization, is partnering by contributing funding and data science support. Tania Simoncelli, CZI's Vice President for Science in Society, shared "We are proud to partner with Every Cure, which aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence to better understand disease. Every Cure will create an open platform to link biological changes to disease mechanisms and therapies at scale, unlocking insights into human biology."

Every Cure recently generated a first version of the scoring system with collaborators at Penn State University and one of the top hits was a drug that Dr. Fajgenbaum's team recently used to save a patient's life with a rare inflammatory condition.

Every Cure has also established partnerships with two prominent healthcare innovation and investment organizations, Flagship Pioneering and Lyda Hill Philanthropies. Flagship Pioneering, which has founded over 50 companies, including Moderna, and Lyda Hill Philanthropies, which is committed to funding transformative advancements in science, are both well positioned to support Every Cure's commitment to rapid translation of scientific insights into patient impact and to facilitate connections across the drug development ecosystem.

"We are pleased to support Every Cure toward achieving its mission to identify and advance new uses for existing medicines that are not otherwise being utilized for patients who need them," stated Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering.

"We're excited to support Every Cure because we believe it has the potential to transform the drug development system," shared Lyda Hill, the Founder of Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

Every Cure has also raised significant awareness over the last year and engaged with leaders across healthcare and government. In fact, the team met with President Biden's Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, in the White House and presented at the Rare Disease Congressional Caucus briefing in Washington, DC this summer. In addition to making major discoveries that save lives, Every Cure will need to continue to raise awareness and disseminate findings among stakeholders. The Elevate Prize Foundation is supporting Every Cure with funding and resources to amplify its impact. "Our foundation is committed to 'making good famous.' We believe in the potential of Every Cure to amplify the need for innovation in the treatment of rare diseases and the resounding impact that will have on patients worldwide," says Joseph Deitch, founder of the Elevate Prize Foundation.

Every Cure recently announced the addition of several prominent leaders to its Board of Directors, including former Proctor & Gamble CEO and VA Secretary, Bob McDonald, CZI VP, Tania Simoncelli, and former Pfizer Chief Medical Officer, Freda Lewis-Hall.

Fajgenbaum closed his remarks at CGI 2023 by sharing about the importance of collaboration and partnership. "We're calling on the most talented drug development and data science experts to join our team. Moreover, we are seeking additional funding partners to sustain this important work to ensure that no patient is ever told 'we've tried everything' when there's a life saving cure on the pharmacy shelf."

For further information or to express interest in partnering with Every Cure, please contact Brent Shaw

About Every Cure

Every Cure is a nonprofit organization dedicated to unlocking the full potential of every existing medicine to treat every disease possible. Repurposing existing drugs is the fastest and most efficient way to treat diseases with the greatest return on investment for saving lives. However, systemic barriers impede repurposing, so patients suffer while potential treatments are not fully utilized. Every Cure overcomes these barriers to systematically identify and advance promising repurposing opportunities and save lives. Every Cure is taking a revolutionary and disruptive approach to overcome these systemic barriers by developing a comprehensive, open-source data engine to generate predictive efficacy scores for all 3,000 drugs against all 12,000 diseases and rapidly advance treatments to patients. In partnership with academia, industry, and government, Every Cure is integrating proprietary and public data into a comprehensive dataset, optimizing AI ranking algorithms, validating the most promising drug-disease matches, performing trials, and ensuring patient access to effective therapies. Every Cure announced its launch in September 2022 at the Clinton Global Initiative.

For more information, please visit EveryCure.org

About Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society's toughest challenges — from eradicating disease and improving education, to addressing the needs of our local communities. Our mission is to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit www.chanzuckerberg.com.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $90 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.4 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $26 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 45 transformative companies, including Denali Therapeutics, Foghorn Therapeutics, Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Moderna, Omega Therapeutics, Sana Biotechnology, Seres Therapeutics and Tessera Therapeutics.

About Lyda Hill Philanthropies­­

Lyda Hill Philanthropies encompasses the charitable giving for founder Lyda Hill and includes her foundation and personal philanthropy. Our organization is committed to funding transformational advances in science and nature, empowering nonprofit organizations and improving the Texas and Colorado communities. Because Miss Hill has a fervent belief that "science is the answer" to many of life's most challenging issues, she has chosen to donate the entirety of her estate to philanthropy and scientific research. For more details visit Lydahillphilanthropies.org.

About Elevate Prize Foundation

Founded in 2019 by businessman and philanthropist Joseph Deitch, The Elevate Prize Foundation is a global non-profit that empowers social entrepreneurs and activists by providing them with the resources they need to amplify their impact. The Foundation's signature program is its annual Elevate Prize, which is awarded to 10 or more global leaders tackling pressing issues in innovative ways. The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, another one of the Foundation's programs, recognizes prominent individuals for their commitment to inspiring global social action and using their influence for the good of humanity. In 2022, the Foundation launched The Elevate GET LOUD Award, a monthly grant to fuel grassroots movements and organizers on the frontlines committed to collective action and building power among communities. For more information, visit www.elevateprize.org and follow @ElevatePrize on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About the Clinton Global Initiative

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 9,000 organizations have launched more than 3,900 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs.

Learn more about the Clinton Global Initiative and how you can get involved at www.ClintonGlobal.org

