Every Day Is Digital Learning Day With Casio Cares

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America Inc. joins the thousands of educators and students celebrating the use of digital technology in education. The past year has exemplified how important digital learning is and how it propels learning beyond the classroom. At Casio, every day is Digital Learning Day with free math resources for students, parents, and educators such as emulator calculator software, curriculum support materials, live webinars and remotely delivered teacher training to support the mission of "Casio Cares" and keep digital learning going year-round.

Simplify learning math with Casio's free all-in-one web-based mathematics software, ClassPad.net. Geared for the k-12 level and beyond, the software is designed to make the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive and personalized – helping parents, students and teachers learn about/how to work through critical mathematical concepts, as well as how to use the company's extensive portfolio of education technology. The free web-based tool includes Graphing, Geometry, Calculation, Statistics, and more.

In addition to online activities and video tutorials, Casio offers an educational webinar series focused on utilizing ClassPad.net. The educational webinar series is hosted weekly on Casio's educational YouTube Channel. The webinars cover a variety of math topics that help with remote learning and beyond. Topics include: Elementary and Middle School Math, Algebra I and II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Calculus, and Statistics. All webinars are recorded and can be accessed any time on the YouTube channel.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account and view or register for upcoming webinars here. To check out Casio's additional remote learning resources, please click here. For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and education initiatives, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

