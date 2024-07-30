Every Day, Striving for Better: Lear Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, outlining the company's progress on its climate goals, sustainable product innovations, supplier sustainability efforts and inclusion initiatives.

"Through hundreds of efficiency projects and the increased use of renewable energy at our operations around the world, we are pleased to report that Lear is making progress toward our climate goals," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "In addition, major automakers are adopting our sustainable product innovations, which are designed to reduce environmental impact, lower carbon emissions and use recycled and recyclable content to support a global circular economy."

Key highlights from the report include:

Environmental Stewardship

Reported Scope 3 emissions data for the first time, with Scope 1, 2 and 3 data verified by a third party

Commissioned four new on-site solar arrays; now using renewable energy generated at 14 sites in six countries

Sourced 100% of electricity from renewable sources for all facilities in Germany , Portugal , Spain and the United Kingdom

, , and the Achieved landfill-free status at 39 facilities in 15 countries

Sustainable Products

Supplied 2023 PACE Award finalist ReNewKnit™ sueded surface material, made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, for seating and other interior applications for multiple global automakers in 2024

Launched FlexAir™, a 100% recyclable non-foam alternative that has the potential to reduce CO2e emissions by up to 50% and reduce weight by up to 20%, with a major global automaker

Enhancing electric vehicle performance with Lear's Intercell Connection Boards and Battery Disconnect Units

Supporting our People

Provided 7.5 million hours of developmental, compliance and corporate training

Piloted Lear's JumpStart program to help mid-career professionals who have been out of the workforce update their skills and pursue new opportunities

Governance

Enhanced efforts to support supplier sustainability with expanded training on human rights for suppliers and Lear's procurement teams

Conducted a survey, via a third party, of more than 8,000 global salaried employees to assess Lear's ethical culture

"It is our job to make our business sustainable for the benefit of the people who work here, as well as those who invest in us, the customers we supply and the communities we support around the world," said Harry Kemp, Lear Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. "A key to our success has been the dedication of our team members who have participated in volunteer efforts around the world. Whether planting trees or addressing local needs, they have helped further Lear's efforts to protect our people and the environment."

Lear reports with reference to the GRI Standards, as well as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. To download Lear's 2023 Sustainability Report, visit lear.com/sustainability .

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 174 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com.

