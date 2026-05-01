An all-American collaboration celebrating hard work with clean, performance-driven essentials

MILL VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Every Man Jack, the leading men's personal care brand known for clean, effective grooming products, announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with John Deere, the iconic American brand synonymous with durability and a legacy of quality craftsmanship in agriculture, construction, and beyond. The limited-edition grooming collection will launch exclusively at Walmart, bringing together two category-defining brands united by a shared audience: those who work hard, get dirty, and earn their clean.

Every Man Jack Launches Limited-Edition Grooming Collection with John Deere, Exclusively at Walmart

Built on the campaign platform "Work Dirty. Clean Easy.," the Every Man Jack x John Deere collection reframes grooming as the reward at the end of a day well worked. Rooted in Every Man Jack's broader "effort-first" brand philosophy, the collaboration celebrates grit, resilience, and the satisfaction that comes from putting in the work.

"Our ethos is built around being every man's biggest fan. That means celebrating the guys out there who are putting in the work and delivering an exceptional product experience that honors a day started at dawn," said Nicklaus Hasselberg, VP of Performance Marketing and E-commerce. "We couldn't think of a better partner than John Deere to bring this to life—an iconic American brand deeply woven into the fabric of our country, exemplifying the spirit of progress and hard work we strive to reward."

Rugged Roots, Clean Ingredients

The collection spans three everyday essentials: body wash, antiperspirant deodorant, and 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, designed to perform as hard as the men using them.

Two exclusive scent profiles anchor the line, each inspired by the environments where work happens:

Iron Horizon : Crisp cypress, warm amber, and smooth, worn leather. Like sun-warmed steel in an open field, Iron Horizon evokes the grounded, hardworking energy of the outdoors.

: Crisp cypress, warm amber, and smooth, worn leather. Like sun-warmed steel in an open field, Iron Horizon evokes the grounded, hardworking energy of the outdoors. Steelwater Springs : Salt, fresh air, and earthy sage. This invigorating scent captures the rush of a cool stream and the clarity of open landscapes.

Each formula is designed to deliver high-performance results using naturally derived ingredients, continuing Every Man Jack's commitment to accessible, effective grooming, with all products priced at $8.48.

Designed for Men Who Earn Their Clean

Built for days that start early and end dirty, these straightforward, high-performing essentials are made to clean up the grime when the work is done.

The packaging draws from John Deere's signature green and yellow color palette, creating a bold, collectible look that bridges heritage craftsmanship with modern grooming. Design details are inspired by the brand's legendary equipment, incorporating hardware elements that nod to construction and agricultural machinery, bringing the spirit of the field to the everyday routine.

"This collaboration reflects our shared respect for the people who put in the work every day," said Lauren Willis, Global Director of Brand Management at John Deere. "Together with Every Man Jack, we're delivering straightforward, high-quality products that fit real routines– helping people reset after a long day and get ready for the next one."

Where Grit Meets Clean

This collaboration underscores a shared belief: hard work isn't something to clean up and forget—it's something to take pride in. By pairing the people that help get the job done with the products that help them reset, Every Man Jack and John Deere have created a collection built around effort, reward, and routine.

Hero Video

A 30s hero video will launch alongside the collection, airing across Walmart Connect's off-site connected TV inventory, Paramount+, Peacock+, ESPN, Meta, and YouTube. The spot will follow a day of hard work, building towards the product reveal, and is designed to bring the "Work Dirty. Clean Easy." campaign to life, highlighting the authentic connection between effort, reward, and the Every Man Jack x John Deere collection.

Availability

The Every Man Jack x John Deere collection launches May 1 on Walmart.com and May 3 in Walmart stores.

About Every Man Jack

Every Man Jack is a leading men's personal care brand dedicated to clean, effective products that reward the effort men put in every day. Born at the base of Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County, CA, the brand is rooted in an active, outdoor-minded lifestyle and now champions a broader adventure-forward ethos that celebrates grit, resilience, and confidence earned through action. For over 18 years, Every Man Jack has delivered high-performance formulas made with naturally derived ingredients and sustainably minded choices. As a certified B Corp, the brand uses bottles made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and formulates without parabens, phthalates, dyes, GMOs, or animal testing. Every Man Jack is available at retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and at everymanjack.com. Follow @EveryManJack on Instagram and TikTok or visit everymanjack.com to learn more.

About John Deere

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more. For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

SOURCE Every Man Jack