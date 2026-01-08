Every Man Jack Reveals 2026 Brand Transformation, Led by an Achievement-Driven Brand Platform and Bold, New Benefit-Led Premium Line

New Premium Collection and National Brand Campaign Kicking Off a Year-Long Partnership with Baker Mayfield Signal a Major Brand Evolution

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Every Man Jack unveils a transformative new chapter, reimagining its brand promise. Building on its 18-year heritage as the original challenger in natural men's personal care, the brand introduces a full-funnel, national campaign with NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield and a new Premium Collection. Together, these initiatives signal a major evolution in the brand's commitment to modern masculinity, grit, and achievement while reinforcing its purpose: to celebrate, reward, and support men who embody hard work, telling their stories and providing the products they need to reset and show up at their best.

Introducing For Men Who Put in the Work | Every Man Jack Speed Speed Baker Mayfield for Every Man Jack's "For Men Who Put in the Work" Campaign Baker Mayfield for Every Man Jack's "For Men Who Put in the Work" Campaign

Reimagined Brand Positioning

Every Man Jack's new brand positioning evolves its heritage of the outdoors into a broader celebration of men's everyday determination, and earned confidence, recognizing the effort they put in every day. Guided by extensive consumer research, this direction reflects a growing demand for authentic, clean, performance-driven grooming that supports real men in their real routines. With innovation, design, and storytelling now unified under this refreshed vision, the brand is poised for its next phase of growth under the leadership of its new VP of Marketing, Kim Dao.

"Our new identity celebrates the real work men put in whether you are a weekend warrior dad or an athlete on the biggest stage," said Dao. "Adventure today is a mindset and an attitude, it's about the effort, and the reward that follows. This rebrand brings that energy into both our products and storytelling, marking an evolution that positions Every Man Jack to lead the category in a way that's modern, inclusive, and authentically masculine."

National Brand Campaign & Athlete Partnership

At the center of the brand's reintroduction is a full-funnel national campaign that celebrates Every Man Jack's achievement mindset across performance and wellness. Headlining the "For Men Who Put in the Work" national spot is NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield. As an under-recruited high school athlete who walked on not once but twice before earning the Heisman Trophy and later fighting to re-establish himself as a starting NFL quarterback, Mayfield's journey is built on tenacity and resilience.

Grounded in new segmentation work, the brand's core consumer is highly engaged in fitness, averaging 8.6 hours per week across running, gym training, and sports, which naturally drives frequent sweating and post-workout showers. With most of his media time spent in sports, the partnership with Baker Mayfield allows Every Man Jack to show up exactly where he's already engaged.

The campaign follows Mayfield through a high-intensity training sequence that underscores the universal truth behind the new platform: showing up, putting in the work, and striving to be better every day. Directed and shot by Anthony Mandler, the spot features a best-selling lineup of clean, effective, sustainable formulas designed for active lifestyles. The campaign debuts January 8 and will run across digital, streaming, and broadcast media, marking the start of a yearlong partnership spanning purpose-driven storytelling, sports-focused programming, content integrations, community events, and ongoing brand initiatives. View the spot HERE.

"I've used Every Man Jack for a long time because it fits my routine on and off the field," said Mayfield. "I put my body through a lot, so I need products that work, with ingredients that are clean enough to use around my daughter, from a brand that supports the community. That's why I'm excited to partner in a bigger way."

To celebrate the men who put in the work every day, Every Man Jack is introducing The Sweat Equity Project, a storytelling and community grant platform that honors those who earn their growth the hard way. Whether it's a comeback, reinvention, or personal battle, sweat is the universal currency. Through the platform, the brand will spotlight a range of voices—from elite performers to everyday achievers—beginning with Mayfield and expanding to additional ambassadors and community members whose journeys reflect the perseverance at the heart of the brand.

The accompanying Sweat Equity Grant invites men from Baker's very own alma mater, University of Oklahoma, to share the work they're putting in toward their next chapter. Selected students or alumni will receive a $10,000 grant to fuel their comeback, project, passion, or personal transformation, along with a year's supply of Every Man Jack products.

Advancing Innovation

As a Certified B Corp committed to reducing waste and elevating performance, Every Man Jack is doubling down on innovation across both product and packaging.

Beginning February 2026, the brand will roll out its new Premium Collection—a significant evolution that raises the bar on performance, ingredient quality, scent sophistication, and design, while maintaining accessibility with all products priced under $10 at mass retailers. Developed as a direct response to rising consumer demand for cleaner, better-performing grooming solutions, the collection features naturally derived, benefit-led formulas across 48-Hour Odor Defense Deodorant, Exfoliating Body Wash, and Shampoo & Conditioner Separates.

"As we build on the success and heritage of Every Man Jack, our evolved brand positioning, innovation pipeline, and partnership with Mayfield mark a pivotal moment as we enter a new era where we celebrate men who put in the work and create products engineered to match their performance," said Gerry Chesser, CEO of Every Man Jack.

About Every Man Jack

Every Man Jack is a leading men's personal care brand dedicated to clean, effective products that reward the effort men put in every day. Born at the base of Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County, CA, the brand is rooted in an active, outdoor-minded lifestyle and now champions a broader adventure-forward ethos that celebrates grit, resilience, and confidence earned through action. For over 18 years, Every Man Jack has delivered high-performance formulas made with naturally derived ingredients and sustainably minded choices. As a certified B Corp, the brand uses bottles made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and formulates without parabens, phthalates, dyes, GMOs, or animal testing. Every Man Jack is available at retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and at everymanjack.com. Follow @EveryManJack on Instagram and TikTok or visit www.everymanjack.com to learn more.

SOURCE Every Man Jack