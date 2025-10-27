Every Patient Matters: Bespoke Digital Endpoint Strategies for Rare Disease Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand how the use of eCOA for administering key scales provides sites and sponsors with increased validity and reliability of clinical endpoints in complex rare disease trials. The featured speakers will discuss how eCOA facilitates better management of variability frequently seen with scale administration and scoring, providing sponsor biostatisticians with stronger endpoint data for analysis and interpretation. Attendees will appreciate the various challenges to implementing imaging in a rare disease population. The speakers will discuss the special considerations for imaging endpoints in paediatric rare diseases. Attendees will also understand the regulatory requirements for assessing QT prolongation in rare disease studies.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare disease drug development presents unique challenges: patient populations are often minimal, clinical endpoints may not be well-established and traditional approaches to evidence generation cannot always be applied. To succeed, sponsors need flexible, carefully tailored digital endpoint strategies that can adapt to the realities of rare disease trials.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will illustrate how integrated solutions can help sponsors design endpoints that are both meaningful and reliable when every datapoint counts, by:

Highlighting how eCOA strengthens the validity of clinical scales, reduces variability and safeguards endpoint quality through structured site engagement and rater training

Exploring the complexities of implementing imaging in rare disease populations, including special considerations for paediatric and other unique populations

Examining the role of continuous ECG monitoring and cardiac imaging in detecting disease progression, as well as the regulatory expectations for QT assessments

Register now to gain insights on how to select, operationalize and protect endpoints that stand up to regulatory scrutiny and support confident decision-making in rare disease drug development.

Join experts from Clario, Mark Opler, PhD, Chief Research Officer, eCOA Neuroscience; Scott J. Hunter, PhD, Senior Scientific Expert, Neurodevelopmental and Rare Disease, and Epilepsy; Thomas Fuerst, PhD, Chief Science Officer; and Vic Patel, MD, PhD, Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Cardiology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Every Patient Matters: Bespoke Digital Endpoint Strategies for Rare Disease Drug Development.

