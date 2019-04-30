Every.Body.Counts: Swimsuits For All x KingSize Partner to Launch Summer Campaign Starring Supermodel and Entrepreneur Ashley Graham and Sherri Shepherd

Zach Miko, the first plus-size male model, and male body-positive influencers Kelvin Davis, Bruce Sturgell (Chubstr), and Najee Fox, follow in the footsteps of these empowering women to celebrate their bodies and encourage men everywhere to join the movement.

"As the body positive movement becomes more inclusive, and we continue to inspire women to love and embrace the skin that we're in, it is important that we invite everyone to join the conversation," said Ashley Graham. "We know that women's bodies are historically more judged and scrutinized, but we also recognize that men are subject to those pressures as well. This partnership shows our continued commitment to represent and celebrate different body types and sizes, supporting the confidence journey for everyone. Guys, we see you, too!"

The campaign features swimsuits from both the Swimsuits For All and KingSize Summer 2019 collections. The KingSize collection is available in men's sizes ranging from BIG XL-9XL and TALL L-6XL, featuring pastel colors and Hawaiian floral prints. The Swimsuits For All Summer collection is available in women's sizes ranging from 4-40, featuring exotic prints and Nordic designs. Prices starting at $25, the Swimsuits For All collection is available for purchase online at www.swimsuitsforall.com and the KingSize Summer 2019 collection is available for purchase online at www.kingsize.com.

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4 – 40 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to everybody, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

ABOUT KINGSIZE

KingSize, a business of FULLBEAUTY Brands, caters to the big and tall guy with a wide selection of clothing and accessories for every aspect of his life. We believe that a man doesn't have to be trendy to always be in style. We believe expensive isn't the same as good. We believe that you should take comfort everywhere, no matter what you're doing or where you're going. Founded over 60 years ago, KingSize provides a no-hassle shopping experience. You can always count on great quality, value and service. Trust the professionals. Trust The Big & Tall Experts®.

Media Contact:

Grace Otto

TURNER PR

Grace.Otto@turnerpr.com

SOURCE Swimsuits For All

Related Links

http://www.kingsize.com

