Everyday Heroes Fight for a Cancer-Free Future

"Man & Woman of the Year showcases how it's not just doctors who are making breakthroughs in the blood cancer space, but it's everyday heroes who fundraise for the clinical trials and accessible support services that are saving lives," said Coker Powell, LLS SVP and Chief Development Officer. "Cancer does not discriminate. No matter where you're from or what you believe in, we all know somebody who has been impacted by the devastation of cancer. That's why we're so grateful for the thousands of candidates and volunteers who fundraise for LLS — they are truly bringing us closer to a world without blood cancer."

Funds raised through Man & Woman of the Year have helped LLS has invested more than $1.3 billion in cutting-edge blood cancer research worldwide, leading to breakthroughs in treatment. And, as the leading source of free blood cancer information, education, and support, LLS helps blood cancer patients through a wide range of free services, ranging from clinical trial navigation to one-on-one nutrition consultations to support programs like Myeloma Link, which aims to break down barriers and address the needs of underserved populations.

"The greater our representation in this lifesaving campaign, the broader our reach to individuals and communities who care about finding a cure and want to lend their support through fundraising, advocacy or leadership," said Powell.

In addition to personal inspiration, all candidates compete in honor of local children in their communities who are cancer survivors. Childhood cancer is a pivotal source of motivation for all candidates to raised funds – while many children survive leukemia, the most common type of pediatric cancer, the treatments are harsh and outdated. LLS is striving to raise $100 million dollars for The LLS Children's Initiative, a multi-year effort to take on childhood cancer.

"Every facet of our mission – research, education and support, and policy and advocacy – is working in harmony to put all blood cancer patients and their families first," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., LLS President and CEO. "And that wouldn't be possible without the everyday heroes involved in campaigns like Man & Woman of the Year."

This year's candidate class is featured in a celebratory announcement on Forbes.com, here .

About Man & Woman of the Year

Man & Woman of the Year candidates from across the country compete in honor of a local childhood blood cancer survivors to raise the most funds for blood cancer research. Every dollar raised counts as one vote and the titles are awarded to the man and woman with the most votes at the end of the campaign. The top local fundraisers in the country win the national titles.

In addition, past participants will show that the fight against cancer isn't over until there are cures and access for all by competing again in Man & Woman of the Year's "All Star" competition. This program provides an opportunity for select Man & Woman of the Year alumni to represent their local campaign nationally.

