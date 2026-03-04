EveryDay Labs Joins Schoolytics by Newsela to Unify Academic and Attendance Improvement Tools

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsela, the leading data, instruction, and assessment system that transforms fragmented data into meaningful actions for every student, announced today that the company has acquired EveryDay Labs, the leading evidence-based company dedicated to preventing and reducing K-12 chronic absenteeism at scale. EveryDay Labs will become part of Schoolytics by Newsela, a platform that serves as a district's one-stop shop for actionable student data. With this expansion of Newsela's portfolio of EdTech products, Newsela continues to make it easier for educators to deliver meaningful learning for every student, every day, with targeted, actionable insights on everything from student progress to behavior and attendance.

"Our mission is to deliver meaningful classroom learning for every student. But we can only support that for students who make it to the classroom," shared Pep Carrera, Newsela's Chief Executive Officer. "Attendance is a leading indicator of student engagement and learning. We want to help educators identify trends and effectively support students before chronic absenteeism begins. Adding EveryDay Labs to our portfolio was a natural fit; its best-in-class, research-backed attendance solution is a key component of the actionable data district leaders need to guide their tiered support and intervention strategy decisions."

"We started EveryDay Labs because we believe every student deserves the opportunity to be present and learning every day," shared Emily Bailard, EveryDay Labs's Chief Executive Officer. "EveryDay Labs was developed from groundbreaking research leveraging behavioral science by our Founder & Chief Scientist, Dr. Todd Rogers. We've partnered with over 4,000 schools to address the chronic absenteeism crisis by providing tools that strengthen family-school partnerships and help families overcome barriers to attendance, ultimately preventing 3.1 million absences while restoring over 1.1 billion minutes of instruction to date. Joining Newsela's suite of solutions will enable districts and educators to unify evidence-based attendance improvement tools and strategies with academic improvement tools, early warning systems, and MTSS."

Newsela shared that they plan to integrate Schoolytics and EveryDay Labs soon, bringing access to the leading attendance platform to Schoolytics customers and a cutting-edge data and MTSS solution to EveryDay Labs customers.

The acquisition of EveryDay Labs continues a series of exciting announcements from Newsela, including the recently announced acquisition of Schoolytics and the launch of an AI-powered teaching assistant, Luna , used now by thousands of schools across the company's suite of products.

With this expansion of innovative products, Newsela is focused on providing the connected insights and meaningful actions that accelerate growth for every student, every day.

About Newsela

Newsela transforms data into meaningful actions that remove barriers and accelerate growth for every student, every day. By unifying behavioral and learning science across its integrated suite—including Newsela, Formative, Schoolytics, and EveryDay Labs—the company provides a single, evidence-based solution for instruction, assessment, and intervention. Orchestrated by Schoolytics, Newsela enables K-12 districts to move beyond fragmented information and provide an integrated and actionable comprehensive system of supports. To learn more about Newsela, visit the company's website .

About EveryDay Labs

EveryDay Labs is a K-12 education technology company that unites behavioral science, data science, and family engagement to reduce chronic absenteeism while equipping educators to optimize attendance supports districtwide. Through the company's proactive, personalized communication, multilingual support, and strategic consulting, EveryDay Labs has partnered with districts to prevent over 3.1 million absences and restore over 1.1 billion minutes of instruction. To learn more about EveryDay Labs, visit the company's website .

