Everyday Motion, Modern Ease: Align™ Shoe's Top 5 Summer Essentials for Men

With its new collection of handcrafted footwear in premium materials, Align brings elevated casual style and comfort to city streets and coastal drives.

BOSTON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Align™ presents the newest additions to its Spring-Summer 2026 men's footwear collection. Established in 2025 by parent company H.H. Brown, a trusted leader in footwear for more than 140 years, Align designs shoes with a signature focus on quality craftsmanship and materials from the makers of Söfft. With five new introductions premiering this season, the brand offers an edited collection of key summer wardrobe essential shoes to take men from the workweek to weekend getaways.

Align™ Jenson in Terra Brown.

Donovan knit stretch lace slip-on sneaker - With a recycled knit upper for breathability and comfort, the sleek Donovan sneaker is built for effortless movement. Convenient stretch laces give this eco-conscious design on-and-off simplicity – a must-have for daily routines and summer travel.

Hasting mixed media lace-up sneaker - A heritage-inspired athletic jogger in Italian suede with durable, breathable rip-stop nylon, the rugged yet lightweight Hasting is built for everyday adventures and exploring new vistas. Soft terrycloth lining provides plush, step-in comfort and moisture absorption, making this retro-cool sneaker an ideal choice for long days spent on foot or weekends off the grid.

Hudson leather lace-up sneaker - An elevated take on the classic runner with modern lines and hand-finished leather, Hudson's clean and confident style holds its own from busy workweeks to weekend road trips. This streamlined sneaker is available in neutrals and in Navy blue leather, for an effortlessly cool summer look.

Jacob distressed leather slip-on sneaker - A desk-to-off-duty staple in embossed leather with a refined, polished edge, Jacob is versatile for all types of summer plans. A breathable leather lining gives this easygoing style socks-optional comfort, ideal for warm weather wear.

Jenson leather stretch lace slip-on sneaker – The top pick of the season, Jenson is clean and confident with a modern edge that moves seamlessly from day to night. Stretch laces provide its cool, streamlined profile with slip-on ease and effortless polish.

Each of these styles is crafted with Align™ Dual-Density Insoles for arch and heel support with all-day comfort, cloud heel counters for added comfort and security and slip-resistant soles for confident traction on indoor and outdoor surfaces.

Priced from $119.95 to $169.95, these new additions are available now at select Dillard's locations and online at Dillards.com and Alignshoe.com.

About Align

Align is redefining the future of footwear with a unique fusion of innovation, style, and craftsmanship. Designed in the USA and built with precision, Align delivers men's sneakers, loafers, dress shoes, lace ups, and boots crafted from premium materials and advanced construction techniques to ensure exceptional quality and comfort. At the core of every Align product is its revolutionary insole technology, engineered to provide superior support and optimal foot alignment—eliminating the need for aftermarket insoles. Whether you're heading to the office, enjoying a casual outing, or navigating your daily routine, Align footwear is built to keep you comfortable every step of the way. With a focus on performance and design, Align empowers wearers to take on any challenge, whether in daily life or during their adventures. Step Into the Future with Align™.

SOURCE Align™