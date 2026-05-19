Everyset Connects Productions to America's Top Background Casting Directors Through One Digital Payroll Platform

Background payroll platform brings casting, vouchers, and payroll into the most expansive system across major U.S. production hubs

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyset, the entertainment industry's most expansive fully vertically integrated solution for managing background performers, today announced the continued expansion of its end-to-end platform across major U.S. production hubs. By working closely with trusted third-party casting directors, Everyset helps productions centralize onboarding, digital vouchers, compliance, and even payroll in some cases, while ensuring studios receive seamless, compliant background performer workflows across every market.

The modern production has to manage multiple workflows, including casting, vouchers, and payroll, all across multiple locations with hundreds of background performers staffed. This fragmentation creates operational complexity and bottlenecks. Everyset's approach to working closely with casting agencies addresses this challenge by providing a SAG-AFTRA approved and centralized system that supports the trusted casting relationships productions already rely on, while streamlining the full lifecycle from onboarding through payment. Since launching Background Payroll in October 2025, Everyset has serviced more than 100 productions, driving nearly 85% year-over-year growth in digital voucher volume and a 150% increase in actor onboarding.

"Productions should not have to choose between the casting partners they trust and the operational efficiency they need," said Ebrahim Bhaiji, co-founder and CEO of Everyset. "Background workflows have been disconnected for decades, creating friction from booking through onboarding, vouchers, and payroll. Everyset connects that lifecycle on a single platform, giving productions and casting teams fewer handoffs, clearer visibility, and full compliance."

For producers, the value of a connected background workflow is felt in fewer handoffs, clearer visibility, and less time lost to administrative bottlenecks.

"Background can touch nearly every part of a production, from casting and set operations to accounting and performer payment," said Summer Crockett-Moore, producer on Best Medicine. "Everyset helped bring those pieces together in a way that made the process easier to manage. We had better visibility, fewer administrative bottlenecks, and more confidence that background was being handled accurately from booking through payment."

The simple truth is that productions currently compromise between working with preferred creative partners and using a modern payroll system. Everyset is built to empower these same productions by giving them an expansive, centralized platform that works alongside their trusted casting teams. The platform helps deliver a more efficient and elevated service while preserving the relationships and market expertise that studios prefer. And with this solution available across the US in partnership with these casting agencies, Everyset is democratizing production's ability to work with a larger pool of casting directors.

Alessi Hartigan Casting, the background casting agency behind major blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer, is one such partner in this model. They work closely with Everyset to help expand access to integrated workflows across key regions, including California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, New Mexico, and Hawaii. Through the platform, teams can seamlessly onboard and manage over 200,000 background actors throughout the production lifecycle, with real-time visibility into vouchers and payroll, which effectively eliminates administrative friction and reduces errors.

"Everyset has been an incredible partner in helping us operate more efficiently with a fully integrated system that connects talent onboarding all the way through to payment," said Shayne Hartigan of Alessi Hartigan Casting. "We were early believers in the platform and the first to take that leap, and it's paid off. With built-in compliance and accurate payroll processing, we're able to deliver a higher level of service to productions while giving performers confidence that payment will be handled correctly and on time."

A growing network of casting companies and directors are working closely with Everyset to provide productions a seamless background workflow across key markets. Casting companies that utilize Everyset's voucher and payroll system include Waldron Casting in New York and New Jersey, HBG Casting in New York and nationwide, Cab Casting in Georgia, and Caballero Casting in Louisiana. By combining a nationwide network of casting expertise and over 1,000,000 actors with its unified platform, Everyset and its partners are lifting each other up, enabling productions to work across states without compromising speed, accuracy, or compliance. The platform connects casting directly to digital vouchers and payroll, eliminating manual handoffs, reducing payment delays, and providing quick turnaround for payments to both performers and casting directors, all while handling the accounting complexities that come with large-scale productions.

"Production in the New York and New Jersey markets has been rapidly accelerating, and with that growth comes a need for more efficient, connected workflows," said David Waldron at Waldron Casting. "Alongside Everyset, we're able to deliver an elevated end-to-end service to productions, moving them beyond fragmented processes and fully digitizing the entire casting lifecycle. All while giving performers peace of mind that they'll be paid accurately and on time."

With over 100 different productions serviced since the launch of Everyset's Background Payroll in October of 2025, the company is spearheading Hollywood's digital transformation. Learn more at https://everyset.com/

About Everyset

Everyset is the film & TV industry's all-in-one background performer platform, offering a SAG-AFTRA-approved solution that delivers a single source of truth behind every set for managing short-term W2 workers. From timecards to paychecks, Everyset empowers studio executives, producers, and accountants to seamlessly manage the entire background payroll process, on-demand and error-free. Trusted by major studios and networks including Netflix, Disney, Amazon, Warner Bros, and more, Everyset saves hundreds of wasted hours while keeping costs low, so productions finish on time and on budget, without payroll surprises. By modernizing one of Hollywood's most complex workflows, Everyset is driving efficiency and compliance across the industry, and helping productions of every size keep their focus on storytelling instead of administration. Learn more at https://www.everyset.com/.

SOURCE Everyset