‘Everything We Ever Imagined and Then Some’: 2019 Acura RDX Marketing Campaign Harkens to Brand’s Precision Crafted Performance Roots

"We wanted to launch the all-new RDX with a campaign that, like the RDX itself, connects to Acura's heart and soul – Precision Crafted Performance, while at the same time expressing the excitement that all of us at Acura share surrounding this vehicle arriving in market," said Jon Ikeda, vice president & general manager of Acura.

'Everything We Have Imagined and Then Some' Campaign

Led by Acura's AOR MullenLowe, the new RDX marketing campaign traces the authentic roots of Precision Crafted Performance. From the first generation NSX and Acura's storied motorsports history, all have helped establish the sportier design direction reflected in today's RDX.

Staying true to the brand's recent use of high-energy soundtracks, the 2019 RDX campaign features a bold musical score from The Rolling Stones and Motörhead, set to modern visuals and emotional storytelling that reflects the "30 years young" mindset of Acura.

The campaign elements highlight the RDX's refined style, higher performance, powerful new VTEC® Turbo engine and all-new ultra-wide panoramic moonroof, as well as the Acura ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio system developed for Acura by Panasonic, together with Grammy-winning music producer Elliot Scheiner. Also featured in the campaign is the 2019 RDX's premium and tech-savvy cabin experience with the first application of the Acura True Touchpad Interface™, Acura's groundbreaking new user interface featuring the first use of absolute positioning technology in the automotive space.

"Launch" (https://acura.us/2JdSBs9): Featuring cameo appearances by the first-generation Acura NSX and legendary Integra Type R, the 60-second debut spot highlights the brand's performance roots, showcasing Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance through the vehicles that helped paved the way, leading to the all-new 2019 RDX. The spot also highlights additional Acura products that speak to the brand's performance core, including: the Acura Precision Concept, second-generation NSX and Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype international race car. The ad is supported by Motörhead's rendition of the Rolling Stone's classic "Sympathy for the Devil."

"Rainbow" (https://acura.us/2JoXZwd): The :30 spot "Rainbow" spot showcases what Acura engineers imagined in bringing the Acura ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio system to life – a 16-channel, 710-watt audio system featuring four ultra-slim Highline™ ceiling-mounted speakers creating a rich and immersive audio experience. RDX's luxuriously appointed cabin and True Touchpad Interface™ is highlighted as natural language voice commands set the spot to the Rolling Stones classic "She's a Rainbow."

Reflective of Acura's audience based strategy, the RDX launch will capture consumers across platforms leveraging data driven targeting capabilities, including linear video, mobile, social and print. The campaign will be announced through high impact as well as behaviorally targeted placements, including experiential extensions, throughout 2018.

