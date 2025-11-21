Everything You Wanted to Know About Your Car, Unlocked: SPARQ Spares Drivers Research, Paperwork and Costs in Seconds

"SPARQ Insights" is a 360-Degree Look at a Car's DNA – from Health to History, Recalls to Repairs – Delivered On-Demand, Putting Control Back in Drivers' Hands

New Features and Demos Available Exclusively to Los Angeles Auto Show Visitors

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There are more than 240 million licensed drivers in the U.S. today, and unfortunately, none of them have a working crystal ball. Irvine-based startup SPARQ is fixing that problem with a suite of new features being previewed at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nov. 21 - 30, designed to help every driver understand their car's hidden health and history – without the need for magic.

SPARQ Diagnostics – which made its world debut a year ago, as the official automotive AI partner of the Los Angeles Auto Show – is a small device that pairs with a companion iOS app and serves as a personalized mechanic for most vehicles on the road today1. The breakthrough solution tracks more than 50,000 trouble codes and combines it with human-like AI, so drivers can talk directly with their cars and immediately find anything that is or could go wrong.

Now SPARQ is helping drivers turn those insights into action, with new features that eliminate some of the most dreaded aspects of ownership: researching vehicle history, sifting through paperwork, and paying avoidable costs at the shop.

Smart Technology Gets Smarter

"Timelapse" ( image ) is an interactive look at a vehicle's history – a living timeline from the showroom to today, allowing drivers to both see and explore details on the car's previous ownership, past accidents, recalls and even future routine maintenance markers and cost estimates.

The feature gives drivers:

Instant savings: Eliminates the need for CarFax reports (~ $50 each) or expensive diagnostics checks ($200 or more), right out of the box

Eliminates the need for CarFax reports (~ $50 each) or expensive diagnostics checks ($200 or more), right out of the box Transparency, simplified: A tap-and-learn breakdown of a vehicle's accident history, title records, recalls, previous repairs and more

A tap-and-learn breakdown of a vehicle's accident history, title records, recalls, previous repairs and more Peace of mind: Puts an end to the "unknowns" of car ownership by mapping out the road ahead, based on the vehicle's age and likely maintenance needs

Puts an end to the "unknowns" of car ownership by mapping out the road ahead, based on the vehicle's age and likely maintenance needs Personalized intelligence: Uses geolocation to factor in labor rates, taxes, and real customer reviews for future maintenance at local shops or mechanics

"For the second-biggest purchase most of us will make in our lifetime, we really don't know much about our cars," said Daniel Nieh, co-founder and CEO of SPARQ. "Forces outside our control have left drivers in the dark on a car's history, its road readiness, its future needs and the associated costs. Timelapse is a solution to that decades-old problem, finally letting drivers know their entire car's DNA and – more importantly – giving them total control over how to keep the car healthy and safe for its entire lifetime."

Another new feature called "Glovebox" ( image ) replaces the pile of forgotten paperwork in many drivers' cars with one-tap access to all critical vehicle-related documents. Drivers can upload their insurance policies, drivers licenses and registrations and get on-demand access to the critical information they need, and personalized insights on everything from upcoming policy renewal dates to what necessary and upcoming services are covered by insurance.

"Imagine opening your glovebox to grab a pair of gloves, not to rifle through manuals and legal documents," said Codrin Cobzaru, co-founder and technical lead at SPARQ. "Glovebox brings car ownership into modern times, connecting the dots for drivers on their warranties, insurance policies, recalls and other disparate information, in a way that allows for instant insights and answers. I think most people would be happy if they never had to search for a document or envelope again, and now that's possible."

Both Timelapse and Glovebox are available to SPARQ users now, and can be accessed from a simple tap in the SPARQ app – giving drivers the opportunity to get detailed information on their car that has previously only been possible with paid reports and laborious research.

The Future is Simple

The relationship between drivers and their vehicles is often complicated, which is why simplicity has been at the core of SPARQ's product evolution.

With this in mind, SPARQ is unveiling a new feature that easily, seamlessly connects all their vehicle's diagnostic, historic and future-looking insights in one view.

"Insights" ( image ) will give drivers a 360-degree view of their entire car's "DNA" in seconds. The feature is the de facto "home screen" for your car's health and history, revealing in one simple view:

Accidents and recalls: A breakdown of past accidents and recalls, with simple overviews of what happened; even view images of a vehicle's damage (as available)

A breakdown of past accidents and recalls, with simple overviews of what happened; even view images of a vehicle's damage (as available) Sales history: A history of the vehicle's listing price over time, as well as past ownership details

A history of the vehicle's listing price over time, as well as past ownership details Value snapshot: Estimated real-world value of the vehicle, as well as estimated value into the future

Estimated real-world value of the vehicle, as well as estimated value into the future Cost of ownership: Summary of upcoming routine maintenance costs and timelines, based on the vehicle's age and driver geolocation

Summary of upcoming routine maintenance costs and timelines, based on the vehicle's age and driver geolocation Warranty info: A simple overview of what vehicle issues are covered under the active warranty

A driver considering a vehicle purchase can simply plug a SPARQ device into the car's OBD-II port ( video ), open the SPARQ app , and instantly review that vehicle's health and history right on their phone – empowering them to make more informed decisions than ever before.

Insights is being showcased for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and is expected to roll out to SPARQ users in early 2026.

Drivers' Needs Above All Else

All of SPARQ's functionality and features are powered by the company's proprietary AI engine. Because of this, SPARQ can ensure drivers that their data is both anonymized and encrypted to the highest international standards. Even non-personal data is deleted permanently and rendered irretrievable upon account deletion, and the company never shares or sells customer data of any kind.

With the holiday shopping season underway, SPARQ Diagnostics, with Timelapse and Glovebox, is now selling for the retail price of $129, with no annual fees or subscription costs of any kind.

Drivers interested in learning more about SPARQ, or ordering SPARQ Diagnostics with Timelapse and Glovebox, can visit joinsparq.com .

About SPARQ

SPARQ is reimagining the relationship drivers have with their cars. The Irvine, Calif.-based startup is debuting its device and service, SPARQ Diagnostics, to a ripe car servicing industry desperately in need of an upgrade. Tracking more than 50,000 vehicle codes – more than any consumer diagnostics device ever to hit the market – SPARQ pairs AI personalization to every driver based on their unique behavior and vehicle. Offering the vehicle's health score and proactively identifying potential maintenance or service in simple, everyday language, SPARQ gives a voice to the second-biggest purchase we make in our lifetimes. SPARQ Diagnostics was named the "Best Tools & Equipment Product" at SEMA Show 2025.

