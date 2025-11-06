MECHANICS, DRIVERS AND THEIR CARS WILL FINALLY SPEAK THE SAME LANGUAGE WITH SPARQ COLAB

Breakthrough Feature Connects Drivers, Shops Instantly & Shares Information Transparently – Saving Both Sides Time and Money

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a broken marriage: the drivers wary of costs and necessity of vehicle service, and the mechanics battling distrust while keeping appointments, parts orders and repairs running seamlessly. SPARQ , the Irvine, Calif.-based automotive startup redefining how drivers connect with their cars, will mend that relationship forever with SPARQ CoLab – a first-of-its-kind feature that connects drivers directly with trusted service shops, allowing them to instantly schedule and manage service while speaking one language.

SPARQ CoLab allows drivers to instantly and directly connect with certified mechanics, share vehicle issues and data remotely, and even agree to invoices and book appointments - all in one app. Drivers will know what's wrong with their car, why it needs service and what it should cost - all before stepping into the shop.

The new feature, revealed at SEMA Show 2025, builds on SPARQ's flagship device, SPARQ Diagnostics – the $129 plug-in tool and app that lets drivers literally talk with their cars to understand, predict and plan for maintenance and repair needs¹.

With SPARQ CoLab, those conversations now extend beyond the dashboard, allowing drivers to share verified diagnostic data directly with service centers and schedule repairs with full confidence, clarity and control.

"For ages, car owners and service centers have lived on opposite sides of the same problem – a lack of shared information and trust," said Daniel Nieh, co-founder and CEO of SPARQ. "SPARQ CoLab is saving the marriage: Drivers see what their cars need in plain English, and shops instantly know what's happening under the hood. The trust gap is bridged, finally."

The Mechanic's Dilemma

With the cost of vehicle ownership the highest ever ² (more than $1,000 / month, on average) and car repairs costing more 3 than ever before (up 15 percent year-over-year), mechanics are just as eager as drivers to find a cost-saving solution. SPARQ CoLab is a unicorn inside the bay: a simple, intuitive solution that allows mechanics to address logistical inefficiency and educate customers before arrival so they can spend more time doing what they do best: fixing cars.

"Mechanics love doing their work, but they can't do that work if the customer isn't comfortable making decisions," said Nick Schaffer, service professional and owner of Ghostworx in Santa Ana, Calif. "SPARQ CoLab is a lifeline for shops, helping customers to truly understand issues and related costs so they can be comfortable, and we can get under the hood faster."

Service, Smarter

Drivers can use SPARQ CoLab to connect with mechanics of their choice and:

See vehicle issues instantly in simple, everyday language, and share issues directly with preferred, certified shops – without worrying about explaining or trying to replicate the issue inside the shop.

in simple, everyday language, and with preferred, certified shops – without worrying about explaining or trying to replicate the issue inside the shop. Schedule service with a single tap

with a single tap Review recommended repairs from certified mechanics, as well as what parts will be used, cost of parts, labor rates and taxes.

from certified mechanics, as well as what parts will be used, cost of parts, labor rates and taxes. Approve or decline estimates in one click, keeping the driver in full control from start to finish.

For service centers and mechanics, SPARQ CoLab simplifies the business side:

Delivers educated, ready-to-go customers who already understand what needs fixing and why.

who already understand what needs fixing and why. Allows shops to generate estimates, order parts, invoice and manage appointments within one system.

within one system. Uses SPARQ's proprietary AI to summarize diagnostics and recommended services , reducing time spent explaining issues and increasing vehicle turnover.

, reducing time spent explaining issues and increasing vehicle turnover. Provides a "cradle-to-care" software solution – from appointment to invoice – built by and for real mechanics.

Solving the Industry's Oldest Problem

The divide between drivers and mechanics has long fueled frustration:

Drivers face dashboard lights, jargon and uncertainty; mechanics face time pressure, software overload and distrust. The result? A cycle of anxiety, delays and inefficiency on both sides.

SPARQ CoLab breaks that cycle by giving both parties the same source of truth. With SPARQ's AI Diagnostics engine interpreting more than 50,000 vehicle codes, shops can see exactly what drivers see – and vice versa – eliminating miscommunication and restoring trust to an industry that has never spoken a shared language.

"Every day, chaos finds the mechanic," said Codrin Cobzaru, co-founder and technical lead at SPARQ. "We built SPARQ CoLab to make the job of fixing cars less about fighting software and suspicion, and more about doing what mechanics love – getting people safely back on the road."

This long-anticipated solution is expected to be available for drivers and shops alike in 2026.

SPARQ at the SEMA Show

The SPARQ CoLab announcement heads a high-energy week for the company at SEMA, where SPARQ is making its official show debut with more than 150,000 square feet of interactive exhibits and experiences, including live drifting at the Horsepower Rodeo x SPARQ course, the "Flux Capacitor of Diagnostics" Future Tech presentation, a Fast & Furious Fanzone featuring Cody Walker, and a 9,000-sq.-ft. replica of Brian O'Conner's garage from the film franchise.

Drivers interested in learning more about SPARQ, or ordering SPARQ Diagnostics, can visit joinsparq.com .

About SPARQ

SPARQ is reimagining the relationship drivers have with their cars. The Irvine, Calif.-based startup is debuting its device and service, SPARQ Diagnostics, to a ripe car servicing industry desperately in need of an upgrade. Tracking more than 50,000 vehicle codes – more than any consumer diagnostics device ever to hit the market – SPARQ pairs AI personalization to every driver based on their unique behavior and vehicle. Offering the vehicle's health score and proactively identifying potential maintenance or service in simple, everyday language, SPARQ gives a voice to the second-biggest purchase we make in our lifetimes.

